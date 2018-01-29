Netball: Lilac can’t brew up a Storm... Wolves can’t bite back

In the Chichester Netball League’s third week of the spring season, division-one leaders Chichester College took on mid-table team Lilac Storm.

The College maintained their unbeaten run by taking the game 45-18. Lilac Storm put up a good fight with excellent shooting from Michelle Armstrong but were unable to crack coach Nic Holmes’ strong College team.

Despite trailing by two goals after the first quarter, the Red Flames turned it around and kept the lead.

The two bottom teams, Matchmakers and Wolverines Blue, played each other. It was even after the first quarter, but Matchmakers sneaked an extra goal before half-time to bring the score to 16-15.

Matchmakers went into the final quarter with a ten-goal lead. Despite a good final push from Wolves, they were unable to claw back enough goals in the final quarter and it finished 32-21.

Outstanding performances from Matchmakers’ Hannah Brierley, Anni Smith and Amelia Savry in the centre pushed Matchmakers up to third place.

Coach Georgina Fage’s two university teams, Pink Ladies and Spice Goals, played each other. Pink took an early 10-1 lead after the first quarter and, despite good performances all round, Spice couldn’t catch up, losing 30-8. Pink jump to second place.

When the Premiership teams took to the court, Midhurst Netball Club’s Jets faced Clovers. Last season’s winners the Jets are bottom of the division but are working hard to rectify this, and a close game ensued with Clovers finding their form in the league.

There was good defending from Clovers but the Jets held the lead throughout, winning 25-14. Jets jump up two places.

Footloose took on top side Wolverine Pink in a tight affair. Wolves were ahead 13-12 at half time. Footloose had a one-goal lead at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter belonged to Footloose and they won 29-25, not enough to knock Wolves off top spot.

Sister teams Blue Flames and Red Flames are second and third in the table. Blue Flames had a couple of team members out injured and borrowed Caroline Boniface from the Chichester Netball.

It was the first outing for their talented new signing Kira Couzens. Despite trailing by two goals after the first quarter, the Red Flames turned it around and kept the lead. Red Flames won 20-16, with great shooting from Phillipa Sorrell and Sarah Adlingtons.

Players’ player awards went to Emily Guiry - College; Natalie Wisdom - Lilac Storm; Anni Smith - Matchmakers; Tina Liddiard - Wolverine Blue; Emily Dawe - Pink Ladies; Sarah Gomez - Spice Goals; Tildy Billbury-Grass - MNC Jets; Harriet Kent - Clovers; Kat Bentz - Wolves Pink; Claire Samuel - Footloose; Kirsty Evans - Red Flames; Caroline Boniface - Chichester Netball.