New Chichester captain kicks off golf year with good cause in mind

Chichester Golf Club veterans’ new captain George Bell started his year with the customary drive-in, all in aid of his chosen charity. Chichester Counselling Services, based in The Hornet.

The charity helps people work through a wide range of emotional and relationship issues including stress, bereavement and bullying.

Bell’s drive, using a pitching wedge, was 119 yards and correctly guessed by fellow golfer Mike Snuggs.

The Stableford competition that followed was won by John Styles with a magnificent score of 40 points (gross 75). Runners-up Mike Hunter and Chris Penny gained 38 points.

Congratulations went to club green staff for providing fast greens and freshly cut fairways.

BOGNOR

Bognor seniors have been playing catch-up in the past two to three weeks with many matches rescheduled from the very wet spring we had.

Games were played in glorious warm and windless conditions. In all, seven matches have been played with four wins to Bognor, two halved and one lost, and with only one game to go against Waterlooville this is an excellent way to end the season.

There were victories away to Hayling and at home to West Hove, Sandown & Shanklin and Singing Hills. There were halves away to Royal Winchester and at home to Littlehampton and the single loss came away to Lee-on-the-Solent.

Thanks go to match manager David Turner, who has performed admirably in this difficult year with 36 games played.

COWDRAY PARK

Margaret Curwood ended her very successful year as captain by presenting trophies to all the cup winners at the annual meeting.

Sandra Barber held the pin while Margaret putted out, then was escorted to the first tee to drive in to her year as lady captain.

There was a welcoming party of her committee in various attire, with a song welcoming her into office. This was followed by a team event, followed by soup and then presentation of prizes.

The prize winners were Fiona Sapsworth, Imke Sanderson, Wendy Street and Janet Poat for the ladies; Adrian Poole, Steve Lucking, Nick Henn and Paul Westwood for the men, and Frances Marjoram, Ken Marjoram, Sam Howes and Mark Howes mixed team.

* The most prestigious trophy for the Cowdray seniors is their champions trophy, for which players qualify by winning or coming second in a competition during the year.

The medal competition involved 39 keen and qualified entrants. After a couple of dull, drizzly days another amazing Indian Summer day greeted the players.

For a while, Steve Henley and Richard Burden were clubhouse leaders with nett 67s, but they were eventually beaten by Brian Symonds with an amazing 65. Henley was second on countback with Burden third.

Symonds becomes the seniors’ champion for 2018. His trophy and champagne will be awarded at the Christmas lunch and prizegiving.

The final qualifying event for the seniors’ champions trophy is a medal competition called the Rolland Plate. There was rain the night before the competition but only some water in a few bunkers remained from the deluge as play began. The average score was high with many players entering the clubhouse having played to their handicaps.

Steve Henley and Peter Laws both scored nett 67 and were leading in the clubhouse. Then along came Brian Brockhurst with an amazing 64 to take the trophy.

The seniors also enjoyed a fun team Texas scramble. It was the first really cold start of the autumn but the sun got higher and jackets came off.

The winning team with a nety 61 (gross 69) comprised David Wickham, Mike King, Alan Godfree and Clive Strudwick. Second with a nett 63 (gross 70) were Phil Pett, Mel Milburn, Bernie May, Chris Hutchings.