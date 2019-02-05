Olympic star Twell praises Chichester's big race

Stephanie Twell stormed to a new course in winning the Chichester Priory 10k - then had words of high praise for the event.

It was Twell's second time in Chichester but her first on the Goodwood course and she loved every minute - finishing in 33min 17sec, six seconds between than the record set last year by Katrina Wootton.

Stephanie Twell on her way to the finishing line / Picture by Derek Martin

Twell, 29, is a well-known British middle and long-distance runner who has twice competed at the Olympics - the 2008 Games in Beijing and the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

She trains at Aldershot, Farnham & District AC and came to prominence after winning the 1,500m at the 2008 World Junior Championships and - three times - the European Junior Cross Country Championships between 2006 and 2008.

Representing Scotland, she won a bronze medal in the 1500m at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

Organisers of the Chichester race are delighted to be attracting runners of her calibre - and her victory this year will do no harm at all in the constant campaign to attract other top-level runners.

