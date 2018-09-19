On your marks to enter 2019 Chichester Priory 10k

Entries are open for the 2019 Chichester Priory 10k – and organisers expect it to fill up fast.

The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory expect a steady stream of entrants for the race, which for the third year will start and finish at the Goodwood motor racing circuit.

Following the undoubted success of the second event earlier this year, the event has received all the accolades it used to attain when the race was based in Chichester.

Last year there were significant changes in traffic management and car parking arrangements, which had caused problems in the event’s first year at Goodwood.

The high standard of elite running was maintained last year with the men’s course record beaten by both the first and second-placed athletes who dipped under the magical 30-minute barrier, with the winner home in 29.45 mins. The leading woman in 2018 finished in a very commendable 33 minutes.

The Chichester 10k is the first major local running event of the year and gives entrants an early assessment of their post-Christmas fitness, especially if they have a longer run in mind later in the year. Many use it as part of their early training for the London and Brighton marathons.

This well-established race is very popular and it is expected that entrants from all over the UK will take part. It attracts a wide range of running abilities from new entrants who will experience the Chichester race for the first time to those athletes who know a personal best is attainable on such a flat, fast course as well as some international athletes.

The race will start from the Goodwood motor racing circuit, taking runners south along Claypit Lane, up Madgwick Lane, east along Stane Street to Strettington, across to New Road and westwards back to the motor circuit. The race finishes with a lap of the motor circuit.

The Rotary Club uses the race to raise money for many deserving causes. Over the 27 years of the 10k, more than a third of £1m has been distributed to a variety of charities. This is in addition to the personal sums raised by individual runners.

Sponsors this year include The Run Company, Henry Adams, John Wiley and Sons and Websitesuccess.

Young athletes have a grand old time

Chichester and Baker celebrates 25 years in league

All local running clubs are expected to enter strong teams. The race again features as part of the Sussex 10k Road Race Championships so some of the best runners in Sussex are likely to take part. Runners from Hampshire, Kent, Surrey and further afield will also be in contention.

The race is also a southern qualifying event for the England Masters 10k representative team. This is a great honour and a clear indication of how high the 10k ranks within the sport.

In 2018 the England Masters took on the Celtic Masters representatives in a competition over the 10k distance. Earlier this year, England Athletics said they would be repeating this in 2019.

Masters runners who perform well enough in Chichester could get the chance to repesent their country in the Great Birmingham 10k in May. Those who achieve selection will get to don a specially designed England Masters vest.

There will be three qualifying opportunities over the autumn and the new year – one in the north, midlands and south, and Chichester has been awarded the southern event.

It is hoped many faithful supporters will return as well as new entrants, so the revised race limit of 1,800 runners will be reached.

For the past few years this race has been oversubscribed, so if you intend to run, make sure you get your entry in as soon as possible.

Runners should apply now and put their training programme together. Entry forms will be available from Westgate Leisure and online at www.chichester10k.com