Outdoor bowlers begin the finals countdown

Chichster Bowling Club's finals saw some very competitive bowls played.

The day started with the Singles Handicap between Ian Linfield and Nick Anderson. The match was close before Anderson built up a five-shot lead, but Linfield took three vital ends in a row to win.

In the Drawn Pairs final Graham Fisher and Stuart Meyer faced Duncan Gray and Matt Bonnar but never really got going and Grey and Bonner triumphed 31-5.

In the Two Wood Singles final Les Etherington started well against Kevin Ball, but Ball took the trophy 17-14.

The Championship Singles final saw Nick Anderson take a 5-0 lead over Matt Bonnar and go on to win 21-17.

The Singles Plate final was a rematch between Ball and Etherington. Ball raced into a big lead and after Etherington gradually pulled back Ball edged away to win 21-15.

The veterans’ singles final was a close game between Chris Wade and Stuart Meyer but Meyer took it 22-16.

The following day saw the Chichester Mixed Singles final contested in persistent rain. Tony Sayers led 5-0 before Matt Bonnar overhauled him. But Sayers won eight of the last nine ends to secure a 22-13 victory.

Bad weather delayed the invitation pairs final between Mick Campbell and Matt Bonnar and Tony Sayers and Jim Davis. When it was played Campbell and Bonnar won 17-13.

Chichester 121 Old Vicarage Gardens (Brighton) 64

Chichester hosted the annual match between the two oldest clubs in Sussex when they entertained Old Vicarage Gardens. Chichester won by 57 shots.

Scores: Mike Davis, Chas Campling, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 19-14; Alan Deller, Stuart Wilson, Jim Neilson (skip) won 32-7; Frances Downing, John Walters, Peter Merritt (skip) lost 18-17; Lis Campling, Kevin Ball, David Schofield (skip) won 28-16; Paul Chivers, Mercedes Neilson, Peter Whale (skip) won 25-9.

Chichester 112 Chichester City Club 84

Chichester Bowling Club played Chichester City Club, most of whom also play for the bowling club, in their annual match for the Alan Bowler Trophy. The City Club led early on but the bowling club pulled it back and retained the trophy with a 28 shot victory.

Scores: (Bowling Club names first): Les Etherington, Jim Neilson, Betty Spicer (skip) beat Richard New, Chris Corbett, Brian Butler (skip) 18-14; Stuart Wilson, Peter Merritt, Terry Wiseman, Peter Whale (skip) beat Tony Daines, Keith Burt, Peter White, Terry Gaffney (skip) 23-14; Alan Deller, Duncan Gray, Colin Spicer, Stephen Goddard (skip) lost to Graham Fisher, Alan Bowler, Peter Howick, Mick Page (skip) 18-13; Frances Downing, Mick Campbell, Peter Green (skip) drew with Mike Davis, Les Shipp, Brian Talmage (skip) 17-17; Chris Hobbs, Kevin Ball, David Schofield (skip) beat Ian Linfield, Steph Baverstock, Ricky Hobbs (skip) 15-11; Mercedes Neilson, Stuart Meyer, Tony Sayers (skip) beat Ken Talmage, Bernard Money, Les Edmonds (skip) 26-10.

Chichester 44 Crablands 40

In their last Game Set & Match League game, Chichester were at home to Crablands. They won on one rink and overall which gave them four much-needed points. The friendly rink won by nine shots.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Lis Campling, Bridget Collins & Betty Spicer beat Grace Humphreys, Val Foyle, Mollie Back and Sue Blyth 28-13; Debbie Hogg, Jean Hole, Wendy Adams & April Janman lost 16-27 to Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles; (friendly): Mary Potter, Steph Baverstock, Mercedes Neilson & Ronnie Pickering beat Jo Green, Lil Tuck, Maggie Brand and Carole Cornwell 28-19.

* Congratulations to Debbie Hogg, Betty Spicer, Wendy Adams & Steph Baverstock who have dominated this years ladies’ competitions – especially Debbie, who is the singles champion for the second year running.

Results - Singles Champion: Winner: Debbie Hogg, Runner Up: Wendy Adams; Two-wood Singles: Winner: Steph Baverstock, Runner Up: Debbie Hogg; Handicap Singles: Winner : Betty Spicer, Runner Up: Debbie Hogg; 100 Up: Winner: Betty Spicer, Runner Up: Wendy Adams.

WITTERINGS

Witterings & District Bowls Club held their annual Captain’s Day hosted by captains Chris Horsley and Brian Barnes.

On a sunny day and the bowlers enjoyed a fun afternoon of competitive bowling and the winning team was Dave Bell, John Hardy and Glyn Dobson.

A barbecue was followed by a raffle and auction which raised £466 for Concern for Life, which raises funds for the children’s department at St Richard’s Hospital and for the Child Development Centre in Chichester.

The club thanked the businesses who contributed to the raffle and auction. They were: Candies, Wicks Farm, Tesco Express, Tide Bunches, Co-op Supermarket, The Shore Inn, Munneries, Drifters, Tom Hoar, Russells Garden Centre, Beachcomber, Tawny Nursery, Travis Perkins, West Wittering Estates, Horrocks, Sussex Sea Charters, Inspirations, Game Set & Match, Colorworx and The Old House at Home.

Witterings 67 Middleton 65

Scores (friendly): Tony Nixon Doug Holden, Diane Leach (s) won 23-7; Susan Hogarth Geoff Harsant, Colin Carter (s) lost 11-17; Margaret Bowell Nigel Miller, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 17-22; Brian Barnes Jackie Clapton, Stuart Hooker (s) lost 16-19.

Maltravers 46 Wittering 46

The teams took three points each from an exciting GS&M League game.

Scores: Sue Dobson, Val Hooker, Barbara Newman and Anne May (S) won 24 -19; Julie Mulligan, Marion Corbett, Diane Leach and Carole Tuffin (S) lost 22-27.

Witterings 40 East Preston 36

A home GS & M League match against East Preston Yellow saw the hosts gaining four points to East Preston’s two.

Scores: Chris Horsley, Val Hooker, Diane Leach and Carole Tuffin (Sk) won 19 -11; Sue Dobson, Margaret Bowell, Julie Mulligan and Anne May (Sk) lost 21-25. Friendly: Jan Twynam, Helen Mason, Jackie Clapton and Karen Slogrove (Sk) won 31-10

Witterings 27 Pulborough 38

Scores (BM League): B Barnes, G Morgan, C Tuffin (s) lost 13-16; D Leach G Dobson, L Bangs (s) lost 14-22.

Storrington 48 Witterings 35

Witterings had an away match in the GS&M Ladies’ League but lost on both rinks.

Scores: Sheila Currell, Karen Slogrove, Chris Horsley and Barbara Newman (Sk) lost 23-28; Marion Corbett, Margaret Bowell, Val Hooker and Diane Leach (Sk) lost 12-20.

Witterings 52 Crablands 56

Crablands Ladies visited Witterings for a friendly match played in a lovely atmosphere. Although Crablands won by a few shots, everyone enjoyed the game on a sunny afternoon.

Scores: Jackie Clapton, Helen Mason, Barbara Newman, Carole Tuffin (sk) lost 17-20 to Cheryl Brown, Pat Osborn, Joan Taylor and Sheila Jones; Sue Dobson,Marion Corbett, Karen Slogrove,Ann May (sk) lost 19-21 to Sarah Fewster, Jo Green, Lil Tuck and Mollie Back; Jan Twynam, Sheila Currell, Val Hooker, Diane Leach (sk) beat Mary Andrews, Grace Humphreys, Chris Lewendon and Sue Blyth 16-15.

CRABLANDS

Crablands men, at home against Arundel in the West Sussex League, gained six points in a 107-72 win to finish runners up in division two. It remains to be seen whether promotion has been achieved.

Scores: Keith Palin, Lew Lewendon, Tony Dade and Ian Ford won 29-14; Nigel Crump, Cyril Pestle, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 33-20; Nigel Reynolds, Peter Blackman, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman lost 16-24; Colin Marsh, Alan Blyth, Tony Hanlon and Alan Bateman lost 29-14.

Crablands Ladies travelled to Witterings for a Friendly and snatched a narrow victory (56-52)

Crabaldns finals weekend was a big success. Pat Osborn and Derek Clacey reached four finals each and had to play twice each day - well done to them and to all the finalists.

Results: Alan Kite Competition (drawn mixed triples): Winners - Melva Bateman, Lew Lewendon and Sue Blyth; Runners up - Pat Osborn, Joan Adams and Frank Carrie. Handicap Singles: Winner - Richard Humphrey, runner up Derek Clacey; Village Cup: Winner- Paul Holland, runner up Peter Blackman; Millennium Competition: Winners - Val Foyle and Ian Ford, runners up Pat Osborn and Richard Humphrey; Ladies’ Pairs:

Winners- Maggie Brand and Mollie Back, runners up Chris Lewendon and Jackie Rawlins; Mens’ Pairs: Winners- Colin Marsh and Derek Clacey, runners up Peter Blackman and Mark Heasman; Bert Jones Cup: Winners - Nigel Crump and Alan Blyth, runners up Pat Osborn and Chris Lewendon; Ladies’ 2 wood Singles: Winner - Sue Blyth, runner up Melva Bateman; Mens’ 2 wood Singles: Winner Tony Dade, runner up Alan Bateman; 100 Up Competition: Winner - Derek Clacey, runner up Ian Ford; Elston Shield: Winners Barbara Chandler and Tony Dade, runners up Pat Osborn and Alan Blyth; Ladies’ Singles: Winner - Sheila Jones, runner up Val Foyle; Men’s Singles: Winner - Ian Ford, runner up Derek Clacey.

BOGNOR

David Parker is the Bognor BC men’s champion for the sixth time. Over finals weekend he played three singles matches and was triumphant in them all. Margaret Phillips is the ladies’ champion for the second year running.

The weather was fabulous for the weekend, which was very well supported on both days.

Ned Waddock won the men’s 4321 against Keith Hellyer, David Parker won the two wood singles against Gerry Stevens and Louise Saunders, having been 13-0 down in the ladies’ handicap, came back to win against Hannah Down.

In the afternoon Geoff Cook and Keith Hellyer won the men’s pairs against Mike Philpot and John Blacow. Penny Jones and Louise Saunders won the ladies’ pairs against Lyn Carthew and Jean Spiers.

In the men’s championship David Parker played Gerry Stevens and Margaret Phillips played Hannah Down.

On the second day Brian Smith beat Trevor Moore in the men’s plate and Penny Jones won the Ladies 4321 against Lyn Carthew. Hannah Down, Keith Hellyer and Mike Philpot had a very good win in the mixed triples against Janet Whitfield, Simon Webster and Gerry Stevens.

In the afternoon Trevor Moore won the men’s handicap against Keith Hellyer, David Parker played Gerry Stevens in the veterans and won. Dave Wells and Mike Philpot won the men’s drawn pairs against Brian Smith and Roy Osment. Barbara Reardon and Margaret Phillips won against Hannah Down and Jean Spiers in the ladies drawn pairs.

MIDDLETON

If you are going to do well in the bowls leagues, you need to finish strongly during the closing weeks of the season. And this is precisely what the Middleton teams have done.

In their last ten league matches during August, the Middleton teams lost just two. In so doing, Middleton ensured promotion for the mixed teams to the first division of the Brooks Motors League; finished in the top half of division three of the West Sussex Bowls men’s league for the first time in years and the ladies survived a tough first season in the top division of the Game Set and Match League.

Middleton 73 Norfolk 29

For the ladies, it was not until the very last match of their season that they secured their place in the first division by winning a relegation battle with Norfolk. The margin of victory may have looked very comfortable but the tension was palpable.

Scores: Sonia Denny, Pat Eccles, Ann Steventon, Mary Wootten won 51-9; Roslyn Green, Rosemary Gregory, Jane Nurse, Val Maher won 22-20

Middleton 6pts. Friendly: Sylvia Booker, Linda Hills, Muriel Fox won 21-10

All in all, 2018 has proved to be an exhilarating season for Middleton. Members can now look forward to their finals weekend starting tomorrow.

All MSC members and prospective bowls members are welome. The first matches commence at 10am tomorrow, and the action conirues until Sunday afternoon.

PAGHAM

Two rinks played in the ladies’ league versus Maltravers and drew 39-39, the teams taking three points each.

Scores: D Ellis, J Cowley, J Wells, C Mayoss won 23-17; M Rees, M Donaldson, S Stocker, G Conley lost 16-22.

A four-rink men’s league match against Bognor B was won 100-57 by Pagham, who took eight points.

This clinched promotion to the first division as champions for the men.

Scores: T Wells, T Hayes, M Adams, T Tack won 27-10; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English lost 14-16; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 35-13; N Terry, T Plows, R Read, R Dear won 24-18.

MIDHURST

Sutton 34 Midhurst 57

Midhurst visited Sutton for the last evening match this season and won overall by 23 shots.

Scores: Jack Jurado, Dot Berry & Terry Berry won 26-11; Stella Taite, Annie Chuter & Paul Chuter tied 11-11; Sue Ralph, Colin Downham Roy Ralph won 20-12.

Billingshurst 81 Midhurst 52

At the weekend Midhurst were entertained by Billingshurst and suffered their heaviest defeat of the season by 29 shots.

Scores: Jack Jurado, Dot Berry & Terry Berry lost 16-22; Delphine Clark, Annie Chuter & Phil Kingswell lost 15-16; Michael D J Smith, Howard Seymour & Phil Wells lost 8-18; Stella Taite, Alan Ricketts & Paul Chuter lost 13-15.