Petworth’s Pimms tournament off to a cracking start

Petworth Lawn Tennis Club’s annual Pimm’s Open Mixed Doubles Tournament got off to a cracking start on June 24 helped along by perfect sunshine but not even enough wind to produce a flutter in the colourful bunting adorning the Clubhouse.

This year competition was fierce with two pairs former winners and with a good turnout of non-members coming from as far afield as Alton and Billingshurst. Two came from Goodwood.

Early rounds began at a brisk pace. It soon became clear that the pair to beat were not only excellent players but young and fit to boot.

Their opponents in the final, Di Burroughs and Peter Butler, though rather less junior in age, put up a very good fight in the ever increasing heat achieving four games in the last set.

Highly commended were third placed Sally and Richard Blackburn whose solid play against last year’s winners Kate Hogan and James Mitford brought them not only victory at 7-6 but also the tankard for being Petworth’s Best Pair.

The Open Mixed Doubles shield plus a bottle of Pimm’s No 1 and shawl went to Rachel Dekker and James Crossman whose expertise and athletic play were a joy to watch.

Though a ‘bring your own picnic’ event many members brought eats for all which were spread upon a flower bedecked table. Some made use of the barbecue. And then there was Pimm’s: welcome and refreshing.

