Powering to success at Dell Quay

Races seven and eight of the Dell Quay Frostbite series attracted a large fleet of 21 boats for the final race day of the 2017 season.

A force-three west-south-westerly wind, gusting at times to force four, provided pleasant racing conditions for 17 single-handed and four double-handed dinghies.

A force-three west-south-westerly wind, gusting at times to force four, provided pleasant racing conditions for 17 single-handed and four double-handed dinghies.

Race officer Jean Sagues set up a course incorporating two inflatable marks in addition to the usual permanent racing marks to provide some interesting legs across the channel from east to west.

In the first race Bill Dawber and Claire Power (RS 400) got away and led the pack around the course to finish first, both on the water and on handicap, followed by fellow RS 400 helms Peter King and Rob Corfield.

However it was Graham and Fiona Dalton in their 2000 dinghy who took second place on handicap, with Mark Harper (Solo) third. The Solo fleet put up a good fight with Mike Shaw coming in fourth and Carol Andrews eighth.

A total of 19 boats completed the second race with Dawber and Power once again first to cross the line and first on handicap. Harper kept close on the heels of the Daltons to claim second place and push them into third on handicap.

More competitive racing among the Solo fleet put Simon Verrall in fourth place and John Purdy sixth. Andy Morley turned in a consistent performance in his Pico to take fifth place in both races on handicap.

After a good day’s racing everyone returned to the clubhouse for seasonal refreshments.

Dawber and Power currently lead the series with Harper second and Verral third.

Races nine and ten will take place on Saturday, January 20 at 12.30pm and are open to all. Full details of how to take part can be found on the Dell Quay website at www.dellquaysc.co.uk