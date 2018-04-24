Prior and Cooper enjoy blinding darts success

The latest Bognor Tuesday Double-In Double-out Darts League season ended with a blind pairs knockout followed by the trophy presentation at Newtown Social Club.

Forty-four players took part and in the first semi-final Cliff Prior (QE2) and Andy Cooper (Cabin Cruisers) beat Jack Danahar (QE2) & Dave Owens (Hoffmeisters).

A ton and 140 from Prior helped keep them in the lead, and on his next throw he hit double top for the win.

The second semi saw Richard Pennells (The Hoff) and Derek Mitchell (Chi Snooker Club) lose to Richard Ragless (QE2) and Rob Palmer (Cabin Cruisers).

In the final, Prior won the bull and started the match with a 130 in-shot, and he and Cooper kept the lead. Ragless and Palmer caught up, but Prior hit double four to take the first leg.

The second leg saw Ragless hit a 140, while their opponents failed to get in. Eventually Prior hit double top but Ragless had hit 125 and 85 by then. Cooper hit 95 but Palmer found double top for a 54 out-shot and the second leg.

The third leg saw Cooper hit 134 followed by Prior with a ton, but Ragless had hit 125, sandwiched by two tons from Palmer. Eventually Prior went for the bullseye to start the out-shot, but failed to finish. A miss from Palmer gave Cooper a shot which he took to take the leg.

Leg four saw Ragless hit a ton and 123. Cooper and Prior caught up with a couple of tons, but Ragless hit double ten to take it to a decider.

Prior and Cooper started well in the last leg, but Ragless and Palmer started slow. A ton and 140 from Prior helped keep them in the lead, and on his next throw he hit double top for the win, making himself and Cooper the champions, taking home £90 between them.

A great selection of trophies were supplied by Aford Awards, the owners of C&M Trophies of Littlehampton, for the presentation.

Final league positions: Div 1 - Overall winners - the Legends; runners-up - QE2; Singles winners - the Legends; runners-up - QE2;

Pairs winners - the Legends; runners-up - QE2. Div 2 - Overall winners - Hunston Club; runners-up - Chichester Snooker Club; Singles winners - Hunston Club; runners-up - Chichester Snooker Club; Pairs winners - Hunston Club; runners-up - Cabin Cruisers.