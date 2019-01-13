RACE FULL signs set to go up for Chichester Priory 10k

Entries are flooding in fast for the upcoming 28th Chichester Priory 10k – and the ‘race full’ signs could go up very soon.

The race takes place on Sunday, February 3 with a 9.30am start at the Goodwood motor circuit. Two years ago the race switched to the new course and after teething troubles with parking and congestion in the first year, the 2018 event ran much more smoothly – and feedback from runners about the course and the orginsation of the day was positive.

This is a well-established race which is very popular and is again is attracting entries from all over England and Wales. The response from runners has been very good since entries opened in October. Many faithful supporters will return, along with new entrants, and the race limit of 1,800 runners will be reached.

This race has been oversubscribed every year in recent times so if you intend to run, make sure you get your entry in as soon as possible. There is always a flood of post-Christmas entries. The race attracts a wide range of abilities from newcomers experiencing the Goodwood course for the first time to those who know a personal best is attainable on a flat, fast course – with some international athletes expected among entrants.

Local clubs are expected to enter strong teams and the race again features the Sussex 10k road race championship as well as being the southern qualifying event for the England Masters Championships at Birmingham in May. Some of the best runners in Sussex are likely to take part, plus runners from Hampshire, Surrey, South London and farther afield, along with some of the south’s leading veteran athletes.

Chi Runners fare well in county cross-country championships

The Chi Half remembered

Traditionally the Chichester 10k it is the first major local running event of the new year and gives entrants an early assessment of their post-Christmas fitness. The course will take runners south along Claypit Lane, up Madgwick Lane, then east along Stane Street to Strettington, across to New Road and westwards back to the finish at the motor circuit. The race finishes with a complete lap of the circuit.

There will be many runners looking to challenge for prizes or even break the course record. There is an extensive prize list and organisers are keen to see social and recreational runners win some of them. The race is organised by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory, who use it to raise money for many deserving causes. Over the past 27 years, well over a third of a million pounds has been raised for a variety of charities, this in addition to the personal sums raised by individual runners for their own chosen charities.

There are a number of major sponsors returning this year, including The Run Company, Chichester’s specialist running retailers and Henry Adams, the estate agents and agricultural land valuers. The lead car and the prizes are also supported by local businesses.

Entry forms are available from the pavilion at Chichester College and online from www.chichester10k.com

Coverage leading up to the race and full post-event reports, results and pictures will again be provided in the Observer and on our website, www.chichester.co.uk