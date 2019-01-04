Ragless to riches story for darts ace... while Warren beats hardy Few

The Bognor Tuesday Double In Double Out League singles knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club. Some 51 players turned up to compete, the lowest turnout in five years.

Division two saw 23 players take part, and in the semi-finals Larry Chant (The Lamb) lost to Mike Few (Lamb Orange) while Lee Passey (Lamb Orange) went out to Nathan Warren (Lamb Orange).

In the final’s first leg, Warren win the bullseye, but it was even all the way to the double. Few had first chance at the finish but could only leave 58. Warren needed 96, and with only two darts took the leg.

Leg two saw a ton and a 104 from Few, who went on to take it.ook the leg.

In the third, there were scores of 100 and 140 from Warren, but Few kept up with a 140. After some misses from both, Warren hit double 16 to go 2-1 up.

Leg four saw Few start slowly while Warren hit two tons and 139 to leave 70, which he hit with his last dart taking the leg to become the division-two champion.

In division one, 28 players took part.

The first semi-final had Ryan Orsborn (Fishermans Joy) bowing out to Richard Ragless (QE2 Cobras). In the second Graham Hollis (Fishermans Joy) defeat Cliff Prior (QE2 Cobras).

The final began with Hollis winning the bull to go first, hitting 140 and 135 during the leg. Ragless hit 125 but was too far behind and Hollis finished the leg.

A close second leg saw Hollis miss a large finish, giving Ragless a chance which he took in two darts.

Leg three saw Hollis hit a 96 in-shot, but Ragless replied with his second 160 in-shot of the night. Hollis missed his a chance at a finish, giving Ragless another go which he took.

Leg four swung both ways and 131 from Hollis game him first chance. But he missed four darts at the double, giving Ragless a go at 65, and he hit double top, taking the match and the division-one title.