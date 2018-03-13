Rugby: Bognor and Worthing lads play out a cracker

An absolute classic at Hampshire Avenue saw Bognor under-16s outscore Worthing by five tries to four but get outkicked to lose by a solitary point - 28-27.

Bognor started brightly with Misho Atanasov making good ground. Alfie Spurle and Ethan Clark moved the ball wide and skipper George Orchard was on hand to step over in the corner.

Ben Barker and Bradley Smith on the flanks tackled everything that moved to repel Worthing attacks. Second row Nathan Thompson turned the ball over and Gus Haplik and Bradley Corbould combined in the centre to release winger Cellan Robinson. He outpaced the cover to score under the posts and Clark converted.

Worthing had a simple game plan - move the ball wide to their dangerous backs. This they did twice and went in 14-12 up at the break.

Fresh legs gave Bognor a boost as Oscar and Harvey Henson ran strongly to get over the gain line. Harry Ide collected a pass on the wing, cut inside and the ball was passed to the opposite wing where Haplik crashed over in the corner.

Lewis Decarteret made a break from kick-off and strong running from Nathan Burdett and Luke Marsh gave Bognor good field position. Slick hands from Arthur Wright saw Robinson scamper over for this second try.

Worthing scored a clever try down the blindside, converted from the touchline.

Marsh was having a storming game and after No8 Galpin had made hard yards, he powered over to put Bognor back in the lead. Worthing squeezed their centre over the line. Another touchline conversiongave them the lead.

Bognor attacked again with Towler making his presence known but a flurry of penalties allowed Worthing to kick the ball in to touch to end the game.

Skipper Orchard said: “These are the games you train so hard to play in. It could have gone either way.”

Bognor: Nathan Burdett, Stanley Wright, Misho Atanasov, Samuel Towler, Nathan Thompson, Harvey Henson, Oscar Henson, George Orchard, Bradley Smith, Ben Barker, Tommy Galpin, Luke Marsh, Alfie Spurle, Ethan Clark, Arthur Wright, Bradley Corbould, Gus Haplik, Cellan Robinson, Harry Ide, Lewis Decarteret.