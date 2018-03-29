Safe! Chichester come through Survival Sunday

Chichester secured their national league status for another year – but will want to ensure they don’t have such a late-season drama next year.

They travelled to Brighton for their Survival Sunday showdown, knowing a win would all but guarantee another year playing at national level.

So Chichester survived another year – knowing they need to learn the lessons to make sure they don’t leave it so late next season.

Chichester started well with early chances but failed to capitalise on early pressure. Brighton started to get more of the ball and their pressure resulted in a penalty stroke. Luckily keeper Maciej Pacanowski was on top form and saved the stroke.

Brighton continued to break with pace. After lax defending down the left, Brighton escaped the tackles and Pacanowski was left with no chance.

Chi did well to the weather the storm with Pacanowski excelling, making yet another excellent save from a penalty stroke (his ninth of the season) after confusion in the D resulting in a stroke being awarded and the unlucky Kiran Henn being shown a yellow card.

Chi regrouped at half-time knowing they had 35 minutes to save their status. The second half was scrappy with Brighton happy to counter against Chi as they pushed for an equaliser.

After good work from the Chichester midfield, a penalty corner was awarded and expertly converted by Oli Baxter, making up for several misses during the game.

With their tails up chi pushed for winner and after some more good saves from the Brighton keeper, a combination of Alex Pendle and Alex Baxter brought the vital second goal.

In the last minutes Chi showed the effort and desire required to see out the game, despite a yellow card for Pendle and an injury to captain marvel Alex Thakore.

Centurions 3 Chichester Ladies 2s 4

Chichester were not at their best but nabbed the win.

They were not passing the ball particularly well and Centurions capitalised on their mistakes. Chichester were always ahead with Centurions playing catch-up. The Chichester goals came from Rachel Trent (3) and Lindsay Hauxwell.

Chichester Ladies 2s 5 Horsham 4s 1

This was a much better effort from a well-organised team. Charlotte Stemp and Rosie Smith made excellent contributions.

Commanded at the back once again by Vicky Oliver-Catt at sweeper and captain Cheryl Parrott, Chi scored through Rachael Trent, Stemp, Sarah Jessop (2) and Lindsay Hauxwell.

This made it a great end to the season with Chi finishing runners-up in Sussex division one. Hopefully they can go one step better next season and get promotion to the Sussex Premier.

Chichester: Parrott, Greenway, Jessop, Austin, Mcdavid, Smith, Baxter, Horton, Woods, Young, Oliver-Catt, Trent, Hauxwell, Stemp, Goddard.