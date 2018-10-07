See the top finishers cross the line in the 2018 Chichester Half Marathon

Here's how James Baker completed a brilliant seventh Chichester Half Marathon win on the trot.

He crossed the line in 1hr 13.33min, less than two minutes outside the course record he set himself during his unbroken run of victories in the race since it was revived in 2012.

Chichester's Mike Houston - also known as Mr Parkrun in the city - was second a couple of minutes behind him, while Emily Iredale was the first woman home.

Our footage also shows the first three home in the ten-mile race contained within the half marathon.

More than 700 run 2018 Chi Half

Baker out to complete magnificent seven

See more on this website in the coming days - and plenty of coverage, including a full list of results, in the Observer on Thursday