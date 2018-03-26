Softball rookies sought by Falcons

Chichester Falcons Softball Club are getting ready for their 2018 season with a rookie night this Wedneday (March 28).

Looking to repeat the success of last year’s event which brought an entire second squad to the club, the Falcons would like to bolster their numbers enough to form a rookie league team in its own right.

Rookie night is a free, informal taster session where guys and girls aged 16 and up are invited to try out the game, coached and mentored by Falcons club members – some of whom were part of last year’s crop.

The players are introduced to hitting, throwing and catching followed by a friendly match. The session gets going at 6pm, at Oaklands Park beside the festival theatre.

“The players who attended Rookie Night last year and joined the Falcons have done incredibly well,” said manager David Morris. “They jumped straight into a special tournament aimed at newer players, came away with the plate trophy, and never looked back.

“They formed a team for the Viper Series and played game days against Brighton, Guildford and Eastbourne, and a handful of them have already made their way into the Falcons league squad.”

Meanwhile the Falcons’ Oliver Howley has been back on international duty, pitching for the GB under-19 men’s team in the Ayelet International Games in Israel.

Playing in extreme temperatures up to 31°C, Oliver won both the players’ player award and coach’s player award during the event. His fellow Falcons Bronte Harvey (17), Amy Morris (ten) and Owen Randell (16) continue to train monthly at the BSUK Softball Academy in London.