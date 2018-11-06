Sussex tennis title delight for Chichester boys

The ten-and-under tennis team from Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club played in division two of the LTA Team Tennis Sussex League – and convincingly won it.

The team, comprising George Haig and Diego Savage-Melendez, proved a very strong duo; they won all of their doubles matches and only lost only one singles match.

Against Partridge Green they won 6-0, then they beat Preston by the same score. They travelled to Horsham and won 4-2 and in the last match of the season, versus Hurstpierpoint, Chichester once again won 6-0.

Congratulations to both players.

