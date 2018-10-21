Tag time for young rugby players in Bognor and Chichester

The West Sussex West School Sport Partnership ran high-quality tag rugby festivals at Bognor and Chichester.

The first was at Bognor Rugby Club for Year 3 and 4 children, the second at Chichester Rugby Club for Year 5s and 6s. Both had 120 children participating.

... and at Bognor RFC

The afternoon consisted of mixed school groups having an hour of skills and drills led by The Regis School Year 8 and 9 sports leaders.

The secondary pupils were trained before the event in leading tag rugby sessions for primary age groups. The sports leaders comprised rugby representatives and obvious future PE teacher contenders. This was a great experience for them.

The leaders were responsible for the planning and delivery of the activities with only two goals: the children having fun and improving their tag rugby ability. Both goals were achieved with flying colours.

The children were asked to give a thumbs-up or down at the start of each event at their confidence in playing the game and did the same at the end – with an impressive 100 per cent giving thumbs up by the end.

Following the training the children returned to their school teams and had the chance to play matches. The Year 3 and 4 players took a little while to get going but by the end some fantastic tries were scored, a joy to watch on a glorious sunny day.

The Year 5 and 6 matches took a keen competitive edge straight away with exceptionally high standards on show in poor weather.

The teachers were very impressed with the afternoons and the progress their children had made.

These two events could not have taken place without The Regis School sports leaders who did an exceptional job and did the school proud.

A huge thank-you goes to both Bognor and Chichester rugby clubs. I hope the children not already playing now look at accessing rugby afterschool at either club, as we try to promote our local club pathways.

Schools in attendance were - Year 3-4: Bersted Green, Bosham, Edward Bryant, North Mundham, Sidlesham, Southway & St Mary’s. Year 5-6: Eastergate, North Mundham, Sidlesham, Southway, St Mary’s, Walberton & Binsted, West Dean, & Westbourne.

Find out more about primary school events in your area at www.westsussexwestssp.co.uk/events