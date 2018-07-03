Tarring triumph sees Chichester make Top Club progress

Chichester moved into the third round of the National Top Club competition with a 4-1 victory away to Tarring Priory.

Scores: Two Wood Singles: Stuart Meyer won 16-13; Four Wood Singles: Peter Whale lost 21-17; Pairs: Tony Sayers & Jim Davis (skip) won 26-7; Triples: Peter Green, Gary Miller, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 19-18; Fours: David Schofield, Derek Leach, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) won 20-12.

In their second-round game in the Gladys Rowland competition, Chris Hobbs, Debbie Hogg, Wendy Adams and Betty Spicer travelled to Southwick Park, winning by nine shots after an enjoyable game.

Chichester 49 Burgess Hill A 38

Chichester had an 11-shot win at home to Burgess Hill A in the second round of the Tony Allcock Trophy.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Nick Anderson, Wendy Adams, David Schofield (skip) won 29-15; Bridget Collins, Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, April Janman (skip) lost 23-20.

Chichester 40 Southbourne 33

Chichester survived a late fightback from Southbourne in the County Double Fours (Abergavenny Cup) holding on to win by seven shots.

Scores: Home: Peter Whale, David Schofield, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) won 21-8; Away: Peter Green, Gary Miller, Tony Sayers, Matt Bonnar (skip) lost 25-19.

Chichester 87 Tarring Priory 57

Holders Chichester eased into the quarter finals of the PC Cup with a 30-shot win at home to Tarring Priory.

Scores: Peter Whale, Guy Buckle, David Schofield, Mick Page (skip) won 26-15; Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, Brian Butler, Simon Tooley (skip) lost 21-14; Glyn Ball, Terry Wiseman, Gary Miller, Jim Davis (skip) won 27-10; Peter Green, Colin Spicer, Derek Leach, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 20-11.

Chichester B 112 Petworth 56

Chichester B collected the maximum ten points in their West Sussex League division-three match at home to Petworth. With wins on all four rinks they finished with double their opponents score.

Scores: Tony Daines, Peter Doust, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) won 18-17; Paul Chivers, Joe Dyke, Les Shipp, Peter White (skip) won 26-12; Terry Wiseman, Glyn Ball, Mike Lewis, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 22-19; Jim Neilson, Duncan Gray, Nigel Dearman, Michael Hannant (skip) won 46-8.

East Preston B 55 Chichester B 88

Chichester B took the lead for the first time after ten ends of their West Sussex League division-three match away to East Preston B, then steadily pulled away to triumph by 33 shots, and returned with eight points.

Scores: Paul Chivers, Mike Davis, Les Shipp, Peter White (skip) won 21-9; Terry Wiseman, Glyn Ball, Mike Lewis, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 25-15; Tony Daines, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) lost 20-17; Mick Campbell, Nigel Dearman, Stuart Wilson, Michael Hannant (skip) won 25-11

Chichester A 105 Worthing Pavilion B 57

Chichester A entertained Worthing Pavilion B in West Sussex League division one. Chichester were always in control winning the game by 48 shots and picking up all ten points.

Scores: Peter Green, Colin Spicer, Nick Anderson, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 22-8; Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, Brian Butler, Simon Tooley (skip) won 25-15; Paul Chivers, David Schofield, Gary Miller, Tony Sayers (skip) won 34-11; Peter Whale, Peter Howick, Derek Leach, Mick Page (skip) won 24-23.

Chichester B 122 Norfolk B 53

Chichester B continued their good start to the season taking all ten points in their West Sussex Bowls League Division Three match at home to Norfolk B. Chichester dominated the game and won by 69 shots.

Scores: Paul Chivers, Mike Davis, Les shipp, Les Edmonds (skip) won 35-9; Peter Doust, Stuart Wilson, Duncan Gray, Michael Hannant (skip) won 32-15; Terry Wiseman, Glyn Ball, Nigel Dearman, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 28-16; Tony Daines, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) won 27-13.

Chichester 22 Southwick Park 13

CRABLANDS

In the Game, Set & Match League game at home to Worthing Pavilion ladies, Crablands managed only one point.

Scores: Chris Lewendon, Maggie Brand, Sue Blyth and Sheila Jones drew 20-20; Jo Green, Grace Humphreys, Melva Bateman and Mollie Back lost 16-21.

Crablands fared better in the Double Rink competition against Goring Manor ladies, winning 42-39 to progress to the next round against Hurstpierpoint Ladies.

Scores: Elaine Sadler, Joan Adams, Val Foyle and Sue Blyth won at home 23-16; Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles narrowly lost away 19-23.

Crablands held their two-wood singles competition and saw some interesting results, with some of their new bowlers taking part.

The event was well supported and run brilliantly as usual by competition secretary Maggie Brand. Thanks went to those who gave up their time to help.

Through to the club finals are Alan Bateman and Tony Dade; Melva Bateman and Sue Blyth.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 61 Bognor B 90

Scores (WSB League): S Hooker, B Barnes, G Morgan, J Langworthy (s) lost 16-17; N Miller, C Jelf, F Knotts, D Bell (s) lost 10-27;

R Prior, J Hardy, E shoyer, L Bangs (s) won 21-14; C Carter, B Smethurst, G Dobson, K Clark (s) lost 14-32. 2pts Witterings, 8pts Bognor B.

Witterings 36 Bognor 30

This was a close-fought friendly against Bognor.

Scores: Marion Corbett, Val Hooker, Chris Horsley and Barbara Newman (S) lost 13-18; Karen Slogrove, Maureen Mulligan, Carole Tuffin and Anne May (S) won 23-12.

Witterings 40 Storrington 37

A close and enjoyable GS&M League match brought a win and four points for Witterings.

Scores: Julie Mulligan, Maureen Mulligan, Diane Leach, Carole Tuffin (s) won 19-11; Jackie Clapton, Chris Horsley, Val Hooker , Barbara Newman (s) lost 21-26.

Witterings 102 East Preston 64

In the WS League, Witterings won on all rinks and took ten points.

Scores: B Smethurst, C Jelf, F Knotts, D Bell (s) won 22-19; R Prior, J Hardy, E Shoyer, L Bangs (s) won 24-18; S Hooker, B Barnes, G Morgan, J Langworthy (s) won 38-11; C Carter, A Somerville, G Dobson, K Clark (s) won 18-16.

WEST DEAN

Fishbourne 43 West Dean 55

West Dean were away to Fishbourne and despite two rinks being very close, they were the overall winners by 12 shots.

Scores: Roger Loten, Ann Hiscock, Phil Muggeridge [s] won 27-13; Pam Sharrod, Ian Morrison, Andy Wood [s] drew 15-15; Pam Patterson, John Jones, Jim Sharrod [s] lost 13-15.

PAGHAM

pic

Five mixed rinks played a friendly versus Vice Patrols but lost 94-89.

Scores: A Ross, D Westcott, R Halder, P Mayoss lost 20-18; A Calvert, J Wells, K Robin, C Mayoss won 15-14; D Levy, T Wells, T Hayes, R Dear lost 30-8; B Calvert, M Rees, D Vaughan, R Pearson lost 17-15; E Terry, J Stocker, M Adams, S Stocker won 23-13.

Two mixed triples played in the BM League versus Crablands but lost 39-21.

Scores: J Cowley, D Vaughan, K Robini lost 22-6; A Burrell, J Stocker, S Stocker lost 17-15.

Pagham ladies sent two rinks to play a GSM League game versus Arundel, but lost 39-38.

Scores: A Ross, J Cowley, E Shine, S Stocker won 20-18; A Calvert, M Donaldson, J Wells, C Mayoss lost 21-18.

Pagham ran their annual open tournament on a warm and sunny day. Twelve teams entered from across the south playing four sets of seven ends.

The winners for a second time were from Hedge End BC, namely Peter Emery, Mike Nash, Chris Hall and Monica Emery.

There was lunch, tea and home-made cakes and a large raffle with prizes presented by Pagham president Peter Quilter.

Event sponsor Reynolds of Bognor have been staunch supporters of the club for many years.

Chairman Sheila Stocker thanked the many hard workers who organised and ran the day.

BOGNOR

Bognor ladies played Middleton in the Game Set & Match League. They only drew on one rink, scoring one league point.

Scores: Louise Saunders, Jean Spiers, Penny Jones, Margaret Phillips drew 16-16; Jean Taylor, Beryl Charlesworth, Janet Whitfield, Anne Parry lost 22-31.

In the county double rink Bognor played Pulborough – they won at home and lost by one shot away and progress to the next round against Midhurst.

Scores: G Stevens, D Parker, N Waddock, R Gardner 27-11; K Hellyer, R Robinson, N Hatfield, J Whitfield 19-20.

In the West Sussex League, Bognor played Norfolk and scored six poiints.

Scores: K Hellyer, P Lichfield, N Hatfield, J Whitfield won 21-13; B Daley, G Kendall, K Taylor, J Blacow lost 16-20; M Conolly, D Parker, G Stevens, A Richardson lost 13-24; N Waddock, S Soames, D Ford, L Hall won 24-16.

MIDDLETON

Middleton Ladies 47 Bognor Ladies 38

It is a good few years since Middleton ladies won a match in the first division of what is now renamed the GS&M League. But having lost their first two matches this year, Middleton overcame a strong Bognor team to gain five points.

Scores: Pat Eccles, Linda Hills, Ann Steventon, Shiela Currall drew 16-16; Jane Nurse, Pam Leach, Valerie Maher, Rosemary Gregory won 31-22. Middleton 5pts, Bognor 1pt.

Middleton 65 Maltravers 93

Middleton men, after notching three wins in a row, succumbed to Maltravers.

Scores: John Delaney, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson lost 17-23; Terry Bridge, Barry Denny, Keith Berkley, Bob Colvin won 22-18; Chopsie Chapman, Ian Hart, Roger Phillips, Gary Steventon lost 14-25; Jim Maher, Ken Baker, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse lost 12-27. Middleton 2pts Maltravers 8pts.

MIDHURST

Midhurst A 50 (3pts) Petersfield A 48 (2pts)

Midhurst A had a narrow win v Petersfield A by two shots overall, losing on two of the three rinks.

Scores: Dot Berry, Malcolm Hutchings & Terry Berry lost 14-17; Annie Chuter, Catherine Dixon & Paul Chuter lost 16-18; Bob Butterfield, Dave King & Gerald Dixon won 20-13.

Petersfield B 34 (1pt) Midhurst B 52 (4pts)

Midhurst B won by 18 shots overall at Petersfield.

Scores: Phil Kingswell, Roger Brindle & Phil Wells lost 16-18; Alan Ricketts, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan won 18-11; Colin Downham, Sue Ralph & Roy Ralph won 18-15.

Midhurst 57 Holloway Hill 68

In a weekend friendly at home to Holloway Hill , Midhurst lost by 11 shots.

Scores: Sue Ralph, Richard Softly & Phil Kingswell won 20-16; Michael D J Smith, Dot Berry & Terry Berry won 20-7; Diane Ruinet, Delphine Clark & Phil Wells lost 6-24; Martin Ruinet, Howard Seymour & Roy Ralph lost 11-21.

PETWORTH

Petworth’s bowlers had another busy and very successful week, beginning with the annual five-rink friendly triples at the ever-hospitable Grasshoppers.

This was followed by a 5-1 win in the mixed Brooks Motors League against Aldingbourne, and then by one of the most exciting matches ever in the men’s WS League against Storrington.

On all rinks the lead swung to and fro, but at the end Petworth pulled away on all rinks to record a 10-0 victory.

Scores v Grasshoppers, away: John Steele, Carol Reed and Barry Stanton lost 9-23; Lorraine Berry, Stan Enticknap and Nigel Flynn lost 13-24; Kevin Mitchell, Kathy Williams and Mick Monk won 15-13; Selwyn Hall, Evie Urwin-Wright and Bob Turner lost 10-20; Carol Hall, Les Martin and Mick Booth lost 14-24.

v Aldingbourne, home: Selwyn Hall, Kathy Williams and David Luxford drew 16-16; Carol Hall, Mick Monk and Bob Turner won 28-13; (friendly) Lorraine Berry, Monica Enticknap and Stan Enticknap lost 16-22. Overall 44-29

v Storrington, home: Selwyn Hall, John Steele, Mick Booth and Bob Turner won 21-17; Bill Bryder, Nigel Flynn, David Luxford and Alan Potter won 24-15; Kevin Mitchell, Stan Enticknap, Dan Butler and Mick Monk won 27-26; Richard Stevens, Barry Stanton, David Mustard and Marc Lancaster won 36-18. Overall 108-76.

INDOOR SCENE

ARUN

Arun IBC visited Adur IBC but lost 117-96.

Scores: A Payne, J Greenfield, I Brooker, A Brown 13-17; J Sparrow, Kathy (sub), M Bird, A Anderson 17-16; C Hillier, P Buckland, J Whestone, C Gilham 12-25; D Green, J Ayling, E Lawrence, J Newell 17-28; V Greenaway, S Simmons, D Jones, L Hathaway 22-11; E Jones, M Millis, R Weidenheoft, M Richards 15-20.

Adur will visit Arun next month for the return match.

Leagues, competitions, Australian pairs and roll-ups continue at Arun during the summer months.