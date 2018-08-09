Tennis is the real winner at Bognor finals day

Annual finals day at Bognor Lawn Tennis Club was a great success.

In the ladies’ singles final, newcomer to the club Pippa Holliday played Stella Smith and beat her 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in a well-fought game.

The men’s singles pitted father against son and was a repeat of last year’s final as six-time winner Oli Callingham took on dad Robert Callingham.

Oli’s superior striking of the ball put him into a strong position and he won 6-1, 6-2.

The ladies’ doubles final saw Jean Muglestone and Maree Loversidge take on Stella Smith and Patti Francis- Kerr. Muglestone and Loveridge won 7-5, 6-4.

Rick West and Cyril Penn took on Keith Savage and Neil O’Boyle in the men’s doubles. West and Penn dominated and ran out 6-2, 6-2 victors.

The draw-for-partners final was an all men’s match with Malcolm Ridley and Robin Tyler taking on Barney Ragless and Paul Woodwood, with Ragless and Woodwood triumphing 7-5, 6-1.

In the veterans’ match, Jean Muglestone took to the court again with Paul May and faced Carol Jones and Neil O’Boyle. Muglestone and May took the honours 6-0, 6-3.

The last match of the day was a closely contested mixed doubles contest between husband and wife Rick and Louise West and Patti Francis-Kerr and Gary Leadston. Francis-Kerr and Leadston won it 7-5, 7-5.

All teams should be congratulated on exciting and good-spirited matches in hot and testing conditions.

The BLTC junior tournament had been held earlier in the month.

A beautiful evening was well attended by players and well supported by families and friends.

Matches were played in good spirit with some very impressive tennis.

It was very enjoyable for players and spectators.

Results - Mini Reds Winner - Tyler Boult; Runner up – Amelia Simmonds; 3rd – George Hughes. Mini Oranges - Winner Hayden McGregor; Runner up Oscar Seal; 3rd Ted Lang; 4th Luca Alvarez; 5th Marcus Alvarez. Mini Greens - Winner Scarlet Jasper; Runner up Alex Crowley; 3rd Noah Fleming; 4th Evie Selwood; 5th Kaleo Albert; 6th Rocco Jackson; 7th Xander Hudson. 12 and under - Winner Isaac Boniface; Runner up Sam Woodruff; 3rd Stefan Mitrofan; 4th Dawson Drake; 5th Josh Tyler; 6th Bruno Erdelyi. 14 and under - Winner Josh Petworth; Runner up Luke Salter; 3rd Sammy Copeland. Under 18 - Winner Toby Buck; Runner up Louis Adams; 3rd Josh Petworth; 4th Aidan Drake.

For more information on the Bognor club, please visit www.bognortennisclub.co.uk

All your local grass-roots sport

Bowlers get the roofers in