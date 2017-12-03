The only way is progress as Essex visit Chichester in cup

A hard-fought 25-19 win against the University of Essex sent the University of Chichester through to the quarter-finals of the South Eastern Cup.

The game was lively from first whistle to the last and in the second minute the home side’s Eddy Hounsell had to get treatment for a head injury.

Chichester shifted gear and relentlessly attacked Essex.

The hosts scored their first try in the 15th minute pushing through a stubborn line. The conversion was missed.

Essex scored a well-worked try and dispatched the conversion. Chichester reacted well and ran in another try. However, five minutes before the interval the Chi full-back mishandled the ball and Essex gratefully picked up a cheap score. A penalty on the stroke of half-time for Chichester made it 15-12.

Essex started the second period strongly and went ahead early on with a try that was converted. These would prove to be their last points of the game.

Chichester shifted gear and relentlessly attacked Essex. Hounsell marked his return to the pitch with a try after surging through a gap in the Essex backs. The conversion was missed.

Still the home side didn’t lose spirit and the try of the day came when Chichester’s No8 bulldozed through six Essex players. Jubilation ensued on the sidelines and the pitch. Hounsell missed the conversion.

Essex rallied and started to mount pressure but Chichester held on to claim a well-earned scalp of a higher-ranked team.