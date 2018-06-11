Tone Zoners enjoy success in Sussex races

Tone Zone Runners were well-represented at the Cowdray Estate’s 10k at Midhurst.

One enjoyed the muddy course so much he won it – Simon Gill, who completed the course in 37:39, despite a little fall during the race.

Duncan Stephenson-Gill had shaken off his marathon legs to finish the tough course in under 45 minutes. The ever-improving Jessica Thomson was the first lady home for the club, finishing just ahead of fellow runner Tony Holcombe, both running under 50 minutes.

Sean O’Donnell recorded an impressive 56:39. Running in the event’s canicross 10k were Debs Pacey and Lisa Robinson, who finished in 1:06, a very impressive performance by all.

Tone Zoners were also at the Worthing 10k with another big turnout. The weather was perfect for a day at the beach, but hot for a race.

A total of 29 runners took the short trip along the coast. The first three home for the club were Gill, who recovered well from his midweek triumph, Peter Lee, carrying on from his fine form and crossing the line in 37:10 and Sean Power, the youngster who never stops improving and who finished in 40:55.

Adam Norgett set a new PB of 45:15. Carolyn Stapley, Kate O’Connor and Karl Hayes all finished in 52 minutes.

Catriona Power crossed the line with Lucy Brand and Micelle Llyod in 1:01 and 1:02, just ahead of Lea Hodgkins and Rachel George Numerous runners from this year’s beginners’ group carried on from their impressive performances at the Bognor 10k to run the Worthing race.

Tone Zone times: Cowdray 10k - Simon Gill 37.39; Duncan Stephenson-Gill 44.36; Jessica Thomson 49.44; Tony Holcombe 49.49; Peter Ramsdale 55.24; Sean O’Donnell 56.39; Stuart Thomson 1.03.18; Donna Strowger 1.04.01; Debbie Patching 1.05.03; Alison Stead 1.06.09;

Amy O’Donnell 1.11.01; Nicola King 1.13.18; Donna Vincent 1.21.19; Sarah Vockins 1.30.25; Sarah Spur 1.09.58. Cowdray Park Canicross 10k - Debbie Pacey 1.06.14; Lisa Robinson 1.06.15. Worthing 10k - Simon Gill 34.32; Peter Lee 37.10; Sean Power 40.55; Michael Manwill 43.19; Jason Abell 44.09; Jessica Thomson 44.10; Adam Norgett 45.15 PB; Keith Hardwell 46.15; Stan Mack 46.35; Peter Ramsdale 50.27; Gervais Ward 51.32; Simon Bodsworth 52.13; Karl Hayes 52.14; Kate O’Connor 52.23; Carolyn Stapely 52.25; Nathalie O’mahony 56:10; Sam Miles 57:15; Catriona Power 1:01; Lucy Brand: 1:01; Michelle Lloyd 1:02; Lea Hodgkins 1:03; Rachel George 1:03; Juliette Garrett 1:11; Joanna Chapman 1:14; Jo York 1.16; Lisa Broad 1.16; Tina Ede 1:22; Julie Ede 1:22; John Abell 1:26.

JACK PENFOLD