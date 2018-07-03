Trampoline talents leap to success in all corners

At the Sheffield trampolining performance pathway spring series two event, Dragonflyers member Sofija Kalnicenko took gold in the 13-14 years category.

She performed three different yet phenomenal routines with exceptional height, exceeding her personal best time of flight to over 15 seconds in the compulsory section while barely deviating from the cross during the FIG world age routine to obtain another personal best in horizontal displacement.

Their latest performances mean English championship qualification for Kalnicenko and Hauxwell, a phenomenal achievement by both girls.

A combined high-difficulty voluntary routine completed with precision and tremendous form scores took Kalnicenko from silver at series one in Telford to first place and a spot at national performance pathway finals, where the top eight from spring series jump for a national title.

Kalnicenko has also qualified for league one national finals later this year.

Dragonflyers, who have taken seven national medals in little over a month, also entered their first novice competition on the Isle of Wight, where new young members gained competitive experience returning with six bronze medals plus a second place. Kalnicenko and Izzy Hauxwell took fourth place at the regional synchro championships in the elite open category while Libby Morton finished fourth in the open age mixed gender grade D event.

Their latest performances mean English championship qualification for Kalnicenko and Hauxwell, a phenomenal achievement by both girls.

Kalnicenko participates against England’s best in the 13-14 yrs category while Hauxwell challenges for the silver title in the 15-16 years. Both girls challenged large number of high-class performers from top clubs throughout England able to meet the tough criteria.

Meanwhile William Foden has qualified for national development finals in the 13-plus NDP three event in Nottingham in July.