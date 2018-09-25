Tutt has the power to lift world bronze

Powerlifter Mitch Tutt was delighted with his bronze medal at the world championships.

The competition was held in Manchester and involved participants not being allowed to take steroids.

The 32-year-old, from Bognor, had not competed in the annual world championships in eight years, where he was disqualified. This was his third world championships in his career.

Tutt hails from Yapton but trains in Bognor’s Legends Health and Fitness gym. He competed in the 110kg (17st) category, which is around the middleweight area. The event consists of a squat, a bench press and a deadlift.

It has been a good season as he picked up another bronze medal in the British Championships in May, which led to qualification for the event.

Tutt admitted he injured his shoulder leading up to the event, so was surprised to finish third.

Tutt said: “I was hoping for a top five. I injured my shoulder a few weeks before the competition but because it was the first time in England, and you don’t know when it’s going to come round again, so I entered into it anyway.

“I couldn’t lift as much as I wanted to, but I managed to get a medal out of it. If I was fully fit, it might have been different but I was quite happy with the bronze medal.

“It was a great atmosphere and I really enjoyed it.

“My goal is to win a gold medal at the world championships or at the Europeans. I won the British Championships last year but came third this year.

“It has been a good year. I’ve lifted more weight this year than I ever have, and naturally without anything which is good progress.

“The recovery time is the big difference. Someone who is on steroids can train five days a week. Whereas, I will do my deadlift session and my back will be sore for two or three days, so I have to train different body parts around what isn’t sore.”