Under-eights serve up tennis treat at Chichester

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club staged an eight-and-under mixed event, their final grade-five summer county tour tournament of the summer competition season.

The event was played using a round robin format on mini red courts and with min-red balls. Matches were each played first to ten points.

Isabelle Lamb, of the Avenue Kent club, was the runner-up. She won four out of her five matches and received the silver medal.

The winner, who received a gold medal, winning all five of his matches, was Tom Casella (Petersfield).

Joseph Cook, who is coached at Chichester Tennis Academy based at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club, came third.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “The tournament was played in extremely hot conditions, with on-court temperatures making it quite tough on such young players.

“Despite this, the matches were really close and competitive, which was excellent considering some were playing in their first LTA-staged event.”

