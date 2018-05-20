VIDEO: Brilliant Bernie takes the Bognor Prom 10k crown

Bernie Spannagl enjoyed his first victory in the Bognor Prom 10k - getting the better of Chichester's James Baker ... and 1,708 others.

The Horsham Blue Star ace came home in 32min 46sec, just five seconds ahead of Baker, and a full 55 seconds in front of third-placed Mike Houston, who like Baker is a member of Chichester Runners.

Eventual winner Bernie Spannagl keeps ahead of runner-up James Baker / Picture by Neil Cooper

Chichester's Lucy Thraves was first woman home, in 38.11, and you can see all four cross the line in our video, above.

In the men's race the first five were all from Sussex, with Brighton's Graham Godden fourth in 34.06 and Bognor's own Simon Gill the top Tone Zone finisher, coming in fifth in 34.25.

In total there were 1,710 finishers - a record for the event, which is in its 24th year.

Organisers were praised for a well-run event in which people raised thousands of pounds for charity as well as notching some excellent finishing times.

Young runners were not forgotten either - two junior fun runs held before the main race on the promenade were also very well-populated.

See the Bognor Observer on Thursday for a report, lots of pictures and a full list of finishers and their times.