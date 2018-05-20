Visit to sunny Southbourne is perfect for patrons

The Sussex county bowls vice-patrons came to Southbourne for a friendly against a combined team of three rinks each from Southbourne and Fishbourne bowls clubs.

The Southbourne contingent did very well winning on two rinks and drawing on the third. Fishbourne, bowling on an unfamiliar surface, lost on their three rinks. Overall the contest was very close with the vice-patrons winning by a small margin, 114-106.

Southbourne scores: Malcolm Keane, Len Mates, Mark Soper, Andy Smith (s) won 28-14; Eddie Neuts, Alex Horne, Dave Alner, Antony Bull (s) won 23-11; Ted Badger, Jim Spivey, Dave Young, Pete Jasinski (s) drew 16-16. Fishbourne scores: G Terry, B Tack, K Fancy, M Howard (s) lost 27-16; G Summers, D Packham, M Reed, T Winter (s) lost 21-12; N Hayward, A Marsh, M Beal, A Banham (s) lost 25-11.

Southbourne 88 Fishbourne 21

For their first friendly of the season, Southbourne hosted Fishbourne. On a sunny evening, Fishbourne struggled to acclimatise to Southbourne’s artificial green. The evening ended with supper.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Jim Spivey, Andy Smith (s) won 37-8; Eddie Neuts, Irene Jennings, Peter Garrard (s) won 33-2; Malcolm Keane, Joan Frost, Peter Jasinski (s) won 18-11.

Southbourne 33 Grasshoppers 76

In their friendly against the Grasshoppers, Southbourne found it difficult to adjust to the grass at Worthing Pavilion and lost on all four triples. But it was an enjoyable evening.

Scores: John Staker, Russ Godfrey, Peter Garrard (s) lost 21-4; Joan Frost, Ted Badger (s) plus one lost 12-10; Eileen Keane, Robin Arnold, Malcolm Keane (s) lost 22-8; Graham Wilson, Tony Budgen, Margaret Odell (s) lost 21-11.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 61 Fishbourne 60

Scores (friendly): Alan May,Sue Dobson,Stuart Hooker (s) lost 8-16; Jackie Clapton,,Val Hooker,Glyn Dobson (s) lost 15-16; Chris Jelf,Margaret Bowles,Brian Barnes (s) won 17-14; Marion Corbett, John Langworthy, Ros Hanbury (s) won 21-14.

Witterings 18 Chichester 69

Scores (BM League): Sue Dobson, Glyn Dobson, Stuart Hooker (s) lost 8-35; Marion Corbett, Ron Prior, Carole Tuffin (s) lost 10-33.

Witterings 66 Tarring Priory 94

This was not a good result for Witterings, but Ray Stephens and team won by a good margin to avert a whitewash.

Scores (friendly): Doug Holden, Chris Jelf, Brian Barnes ,Gwilym Morgan, (s) lost 10-28; Alan May, Eric Shoyer, Stuart Hooker, Ray Stephens, (s) won 31-18; Ron Prior, John Hardy, Glyn Dobson, Lindsay Bangs (s) lost 16-26; David Buckton, David Gibbons, Fred Knotts, John Langworthy (s) lost 9-22.

Witterings 35 Pagham 34

Witterings ladies welcomed Pagham in the first match under new league sponsors, Chichester-based Game Set & Match.

It was a great match with a thrilling finish. The sides were equal on points on the last end and with one bowl left from Witterings skip Carole Tuffin.

Should they not bowl the last bowl and settle for a draw, meaning three points for each team or would Carole be brave enough to try to win?

Needless to say Carole bowled her last wood and drew another shot, securing the win by one shot overall for the Witterings.

That earned four points for Witterings and left Pagham with two.

Scores: Marion Corbett, Margaret Bowell, Diane Leach and Carole Tuffin (s) won 17-15; Sue Dobson, Val Hooker, Ros Hanbury and Barbara Newman (s) lost 19-18.

Wittering 74 Petworth 57

On a sunny afternoon everyone enjoyed this friendly mixed game.

Scores: Colin Carter, Julie Mulligan and Stuart Hooker (s) won 23-10 (top rink); Jackie Clapton, Chris Jelf, Brian Barnes (s) won 17-14; Marion Corbett, David Gibbons, Ros Hanbury (s) won 18-14; Geoff Harsant, Diane Leach, Ray Stephens (s) lost 16-19.

CRABLANDS

The men’s league team, away to Pulborough, gained four points but lost 72-68.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Alan Bateman won 22-16; Nigel Crump, Eddie Willcocks, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 19-18; Keith Palin, John Cornwell, Peter Blackman and Mark Heasman lost 13-16; Denny Terry, Frank Carrie, Tony Dade and Ian Ford lost 14-20.

At home to Pagham, Crablands gained six points in a 97-58 win.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Alan Bateman won 34-7; Nigel Crump, Doug Muncey, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 35-9; Keith Palin, John Cornwell, Peter Blackman and Mark Heasman lost 14-17; Denny Terry, Peter Farrow, Tony Dade and Ian Ford lost 14-25.

In the Ladies’ Top Club competition, Crablands ladies lost to Chichester ladies by two shots.

There were wins for Carol Bowles in the singles and Chris Lewendon with Sheila Jones in the pairs but losses for Jo Green, Melva Bateman and Sue Blyth in the triples and Elaine Sadler, Val Foyle, Joan Adams and Mollie Back in the fours.

CHICHESTER

Chichester Ladies have started the season with a couple of victories.

Chichester 68 Witterings 18

Chi ladies had a great start to the season in the BM Mixed Triples League. Playing at home to Witterings, they won on both rinks with a 50-shot difference.

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Kevin Ball & Mike Bayfield won 35-8; Peter Whale, Ronnie Pickering & Stewart Meyer won 33-10.

Crablands 78 Chichester 80

Playing away to Crablands in the first round of the Sussex Top Club, Chichester won two of the four disciplines – but the plus-two shot difference in the overall score takes them through to the next round.

Scores: Singles: Denise Latter lost 21-20; Pairs: Chris Hobbs & Betty Spicer lost 29-13; Triples: Mary Potter, Bridget Collins & April Janman won 17-14; Fours: Debbie Hogg, Steph Baverstock, Sue Miles & Wendy Adams won 30-14.

Chichester 86 Homefield Park 38

Chichester got off to a good start in their mixed friendly against visitors Homefield Park, and ended with a comfortable victory.

Scores: Mercedes Neilson, John White, Tony Daines (skip) won 23-8; Alan Deller, Steph Baverstock, Jim Davis (skip) lost 13-10; Debbie Hogg, Kevin Ball, Gerry Jackson (skip) won 28-7; Ian Linfield, Peter Hague, Peter White (skip) won 25-10.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 57 Midhurst 55

West Dean were the winners of their first match of the season at home in West Dean Gardens.

They won on one rink, but lost on the other two.

Scores: Diana Carver, David Turner, Phil Muggeridge [s] beat Jack Jurado, Colin Downham & Roy Ralph 29-16; Ann Hiscock, Ian Morrison, Tony Boxall [s] lost 16-19 to Sue Ralph, Stella Taite & Malcolm Hutchings; Pam Patterson, Philip Rawcliffe, Jim Sharrod [s] lost 12-20 to Howard Seymour, Richard Softly & Terry Berry.

BOGNOR

Bognor’s men’s B team played Goring Manor in their first league game of the season. They won on two rinks but lost on two and overall by 18 shots scoring four league points.

Scores: George Dunham, Geoff Kendall, Roy Osment, Len Hall lost 11-28; Keith Graham, Norman Burchfell, Phil Hasler, Richard Robinson won 20-15; Simon Webster, John Parry, Dave Matkins, Mike Philpott lost 16-26; Ben Stabler, Brian Smith, Tommy Gaskin, John Blacow won 16-14.

Bognor Ladies played The Drive from Hove in the county Top Club competition. They won the triples and fours, but lost the pairs and singles, losing overall by 17 shots.

PAGHAM

Pagham ladies played a three-triples friendly versus Crablands, won 50-44.

Scores: E Terry, J Warner, J Wells won 33-8; H Dear, J Cowley, G Conley lost 9-26; A Calvert, A Burrell, E Shine drew 10-10.

MIDHURST

Holloway Hill 53 Midhurst 76

Midhurst got their season off with a solid start by winning at Holloway Hill by 23 shots, winning on three of the four rinks.

Scores: Stella Taite, Malcolm Hutchings & Gerald Dixon won 25-8; Howard Seymour, Richard Softly & Roy Ralph lost 13-17; Sue Ralph, Phil Wells & Paul Chuter won 16-12; Dot Berry, Annie Chuter & Terry Berry won 22-16.

Stedham 49 Midhurst 45

At Stedham, Midhurst lost by four shots.

Scores: Delphine Clark,Annie Chuter & Colin Downham lost 13-16; Del Ruinet, Margerie Hayward &Paul Chuter lost 11-19; Stella Taite, Richard Softly & Terry Berry won 21-14.

In the first round of the Midhurst Cup, Billingshurst beat Headley 69-61.

INDOOR SCENE

ARUN

Although leagues, organised roll-ups, mufti nights and Australian pairs are well under way and being very well supported, the first indoor match recently took place between a captain and vice-captain’s team. Old and new members played together with much hilarity. The captain’s team won 159-86.

Scores: R Kent, M Winter, M Millis, C Gilham 35-17; J Sparrow, B Lawson, M Bacon, J Brazier 27-15; P O’Donnell, B Lilley, V Greenaway, L Pepper 36-8; C Hillier, G Finch, J Ayling, M Richards 21-14; J Foster, D Wright, T Finch, A Anderson 24-13; T Gibney, S Simmonds, R Arnell, J Nelson 20-18.