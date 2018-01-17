Volleyball club are out to net successful spell

Arun Volleyball Club enter a new year in thriving fashion.

The club’s junior team, coached by Olena Kagarova, is growing and there are hopes it can be a strong unit in the area reprenting the club regionally and nationally.

After Arun’s national team stopped playing, the club started the season with two new teams.

The team comprises Olivia Gierlach, Juliana Vinogradova, Daria Litvinova, Ksenija Overko, Monica Matcan, Nikole Glazuna, Sabrina Pavloceva, Nikole Feoktistova and Polina Ivanova.

The ladies’ team are called Arun Vixens and the men’s team Arun Foxes. Both are playing in division two of the Sussex League.

Head coach of the club is Yuri Kagarov and the ladies’ coach is Piotr Oleksiuk.

Recent results have seen the Vixens beat East Grinstead 3-0 and lose 3-2 to Worthing Angels. They sit third in the table.

The Foxes have beaten the Dolphins 3-1, lost 3-2 to the Aces of East Grinstead, beaten the Sharks of Worthing 3-0 and Llamedos of East Grinstead, also 3-0. They are second in the league.

Anyone wanting to find out more about the club can email mail@arunvolleyballclub.co.uk