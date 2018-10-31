Waters set to have a race to remember in Wales

Racing driver Philip Waters is set to take part in the Race of Remembrance in Wales to raise money for charity.

The event will take place on November 9 to 11 in Anglesey, Wales.

Waters, from Chichester, will compete in a 12-hour multi-class tag team race at the Welsh circuit with other drivers from the Toyo Tyres BRSCC (British Racing and Sports Car Club) Porsche Championship.

This event marks a debut for all four team drivers in endurance and night racing formats. Partners are still being sought with the team name up for sale to help support the team’s entry, and space is available on site for fund raising activity at what promises to be a well ran and publicised event.

The 65-year-old races for Moluto Motorsport in the Porsche Championships, and is in his fourth season. Waters is seventh in the overall standings with one race meeting to go in Donnington Park later this month. His racing team specialises in Porsches and are based in Cheshire.

Waters has been racing in the Porsche championship for the past five years and has had several wins and many podium spots.

His car has a wrap on with tiny squares showing hundreds of images of family and friends.

Waters said: “I love racing so to be able to combine that with raising money for a great organisation that do some excellent work it quickly became an event I felt we had to support.

“We are delighted to be part of this sell-out event and play a part in raising money to support Mission Motorsports activities. Our team have excellent credentials and are all race winners, we have a good pit crew and are looking to mark our debut at ROR with a strong performance.”

The Race of Remembrance was developed by and is run by Mission Motorsport, whose aim is to aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by military operations by providing opportunities through motorsport.

This year’s event commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and features a Remembrance Day service in the pit lane, with racing paused, on Sunday morning.

Anyone wishing to contact Phil and the team can email philipwaters53@gmail.com