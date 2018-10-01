Weather can't beat Cowdray pro-am golfers

High winds and frequent showers couldn’t dampen the spirits at Cowdray Park GC for the 2018 ladies’ pro-am.

A record 31 teams competed for some fantastic prizes from first-time sponsor ladies’ clothing company Swing Out Sister. The course was in fantastic condition and the event flowed well thanks to organiser and Cowdray member Wendy Street.

After play, competitors enjoyed a two-course buffet.

The scoring was remarkable and the winners were the Haywards Heath team of Jack Martin, Alison Hopson, Aisling Cloonan, Becky Dawson with 19 under.

Second were Craig Gardner, Barbara Parker, Pauline Senior, Frances Cheney (-17); third Tim Martin, Liz Luffingham, Stephanie Goring, Sarah Ferrier (-12) and fourth were Russell Buxton, Karen Smith, Julie Weddell, Stefi Arganini (-12).

The winning individual pro was Goodwood’s Chris McDonnell with a score of 70, followed by Joao Carvalhosa, Charlie Tetlow, Russell Buxton, Tim Martin, Jack Martin all on 71 and James Ashman, Craig Gardner and Cowdray’s own Tim Allen on 72.

* Cowdray seniors had two of their monthly Stableford competitions in September. The first was the normal September competition and the second the delayed March Stableford.

Both days provided excellent sunny conditions. In the September event, in calm weather, the division-one winner with 42 points was Chris Hutchings and runner-up with 40 was Dave Coombes.

In division two, winner with 40 points was Wally Mitchell and runner-up on countback with 37 was Peter Burton.

The March Stableford was played in perfect conditions but with more wind. It was surprising that only two players played below their handicaps.

Both the first-division and second-division winners scored 38 points. In the first division, the winner was Steve Calder-Smith and Mick Fillary was second with 36 points.

In the second division, the winner was Ian Johnson and second was Peter Burton, repeating the previous week’s success with 36 points.

BOGNOR

The very popular Bognor seniors’ supper was held at the club and the next morning, on a very windy day it looked like 41 or 42 points was the likely winning score. But late on two pairs came in with remarkable scores considering the conditions.

Winners with 47 points were David Chalmers and Ron Stevens, just pipping second-placed pair Norman Lee and Jules Staddin by one point. Third was Willie Dunn and Graham Harmes with 44.

The trophy was presented by original competition organiser Bill Chick, who has now run it for nearly 30 years. Ron Stevens couldn’t stay for the presentation, so David took the salver and thanked the organisers.

* Bognor seniors are coming into a rich vein of form after a difficult season results-wise. Wins at home against Selsey and Worthing were followed by a once-in-a-lifetime away win at Hayling in the most difficult conditions imaginable. All three games were won 4½-1½.

The seniors still have six games to play and hope to finish on a real high note.

MIKE OATES