West Sussex bowlers get revenge in Kent... Avocets soar to higher level

West Sussex B visited Kent for a friendly looking for a good result after losing the home match earlier in the season.

At a new venue with fast mats they started well to lead 10-6 at lunch. They ended with a very satisfying win of 25-15 against very strong opposition.

In the pairs The Martlets’ David Luxford and Monica Enticknap lost 15-10 and 16-9. In the triples Crablands’ Elaine Sadler with Bognor’s Brian Mills lost 12-11 and won 12-9.

In the fours Fittleworth’s Dave Herbert with Lavant’s Terry Haigh won 23-7 and lost 12-5 while Fittleworth’s Jane and Bernard Adsett won 9-5 and 11-9.

LAVANT

Lavant Blue visited Norfolk Cubs in the league but lost 52-29. On mat one J Sharrod and his team lost 29-10, while on mat two T Boxall had a closer game losing 23-19.

In a friendly at home to Walberton, Lavant had a win of 74-45. Mat one under the guidance of T Haigh won 27-9, and on mat two B Cooper took his team to a 22-17 win while T Bleach won 25-19 on mat three.

The Blues were up against Crablands Cormorants in a home league match.

Mat one under R Stevens lost 23-17. T Boxall on mat two had a win of 29-6, giving Lavant the overall win of 46-29. The friendly game on mat three with P Bearmore skipping had a closer game ending with a score of 23-18.

Lavant welcomed Mannings Heath in a cup match which they won 36-30. On mat two in a very close game, Lavant skip T Boxall and team won by the narrowest of margins 16-15 and on mat one, R Stevens and his team led for most of the game winning 20-15 allowing Lavant to reach the next round.

CRABLANDS

With promotion to Ccounty division two secured, it was a relaxed and happy Avocets team who travelled to Littlehampton to play Norfolk in their final game of the season.

On mat one Sheila Plaistow, Trevor Plaistow, Denis Caiger and Bill Merritt quickly took command of the game taking a three on the first end and with a further four on the third end, victory never seemed in doubt, Avocets running out 19-13 victors.

A similar story on mat two, Elaine Sadler, Celia Foot, Archie Colleta and Alan Foot losing three on the first end but picking up four on the next.

Norfolk won only a further three ends in the game, giving Avocets a 25-8 convincing win.

“This is the icing on the cake,” said Avocets’ captain Alan Foot. “We were hoping for two points at this very difficult venue but to come away with all six points was beyond our wildest expectations and confirms the magnificent season Avocets have had.”

SOUTHBOURNE

Arundel Mullets 28 Southbourne Rangers 45

Away to Arundel Mullets, Southbourne Rangers continued their winning ways to take all six points with good wins on both mats.

Scores: Audrey Bull, Peter Jasinski, Dave Alner, Antony Bull (s) won 23-13; Karen Alner, Mark Soper, Dave Walter, Andy Smith (s) won 22-15.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Goodwoods Silvers, following a disappointing defeat to Walberton, bounced back to achieve a convincing victory over Nyetimber Lions.

Avril and Ben Tyrie, playing with Jean Herdman and Elwyn Morgan, scored four shots on the first end and led throughout the game to win by ten shots. Avril Tyrie produced a particularly-impressive performance.

Peta and Peter Watters, playing with Francis Hollibone and Tony Unicombe, took the lead on the seventh end and eventually won 20-15. The Silvers took all six league points.

The evening was completed with Pam and Clive Andrews, playing with Betty Williams and Ricky Greco, winning on the friendly mat 29-12.

A successful week was completed when the club entertained Fittleworth in a friendly and won on all three mats.

Goodwoods Silver played leaders Midhurst Eagles but were unable to make any real impact.

A depleted squad battled but eventually lost 45-25. However on the friendly mat Stan Hayter and Ricky Greco playing with Pam and Clive Andrews managed to overcome their opponents to record a 20-17 victory.