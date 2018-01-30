West Sussex bowlers team up for triples prizes

West Sussex short-mat bowlers gathered at Westergate for their annual over-60s triples tournament – and 14 teams from around the county took part.

The teams played six games each then the best four teams played semi-finals and a final.

In the final the Bognor team took an early lead and despite pulling back in the second half of the game, Mel Lillywhite’s team could not close the gap and the Bognor trio took the title 8-4.

The first semi-final matched a combined team of Audrey Bull from Southbourne and Freddie Kaucher and Mel Lillywhite from The Martlets against a Bognor combination of Betty Williams, Ricky Greco and Marlene Steel.

Mel Lillywhite’s team took an early lead and held on to it to run out winners 10-2.

In the second semi-final June Collins, Lin Curtis and John Collins from Norfolk Lions, based in Littlehampton, faced another Bognor combination of David Stansmore, Pam Andrews and Clive Andrews.

The Bognor team took the lead from the start and held on to run out winners 9-2.

SOUTHBOURNE

Representatives from Southbourne Club’s bowls section were delighted to win a bowls club of the year trophy.

The Club Mirror magazine annual award ceremony was held at Doncaster racecourse and Southbourne attended, having been nominated for various awards by Dransfields, leading suppliers of gaming machines to clubs and pubs.

After a wine-tasting session and a sumptuous meal for the 600 guests, compère John Inverdale presented the trophy to Margaret Odell, who chairs the Southbourne Club.

The evening continued with indoor games and a disco.

Representatives from Southbourne Club pictured are, left to right, Carol Walker, Keith Parham (rresident), Margaret Odell (chairman), Lynn and Tony Russel, Paul Taverner (bar steward) and Mervyn Walker (trustee).

Southbourne Rangers 60 West Chiltington 27

Southbourne Rangers had a good win over West Chiltinton. Rangers took the lead straight away on both mats and though West Chiltington did pull back for a time on the mat skipped by Antony Bull the end result was never in doubt and Southbourne Rangers took all six points.

Scores: Audrey Bull, Dave Fewell, Dave Alner, Antony Bull (s) won 25-17; Karen Alner, Mark Soper, Dave Walter, Andy Smith (s) won 35-10.

ARUN

Arun ladies played in the next round of the Yetton Trophy, with two teams home and two away, and won 75-64.

Scores: D Mitchell, S Stocker, B Spicer, M Richards won 24-11, V Greenaway, M Bacon, G Conley; W Adams won 19-16; C Hobbs, C Horsley, S Miles, D Latter won 20-17; I Brooker, J Taffurelli, B Collins, A Janman lost 20-12.

Arun ladies played in the next round of the Vivienne Trophy, with two teams home and two away, and won 75-67.

Scores: E Fitch, P Terry, M Phillips won 27-9; P Corkett, L Hathaway, B Jones lost 21-20; C Hillier, S Jones, M King won 15-13; J Boucher, M Potter, E Hall lost 24-13.

CRABLANDS

With only two games remaining this season, Avocets are almost assured of promotion after beating Fittleworth 41-34.

Hosting Fittleworth’s Jane Adsett, Gavin Jones, Richard Burden and Dave Herbert on mat one, Avocets led 6-3 after five ends.

Fittleworth were not going to let Joan Taylor, Celia Foot, Archie Colletta and Alan Foot have it all their own way and drew level at 10-10 at the halfway stage.

Avocets gained four shots on end 13 and three on end 14 which ensured a comfortable win by 23-18.

It was a very different story on mat two with a very tight game throughout. Not until the ninth end did the first two shots of the game go to Avocets’ Elaine Sadler, Terry Axworthy, Denis Caiger and Bill Merritt taking them to a 7-3 lead.

The game seemed a certainty for Avocets until Fittleworth’s Arthur Ellene, Alvar Etherington, Sonia Burden and Bernard Adsett took five shots on end 17 putting them into a 14-13 lead.

They led until the 20th end when Avocets won four shots giving them the lead again 18-15. Needing four to win Fittleworth had to settle for one on the last end, losing 18-16.

Fittleworth’s Lorraine Berry, Linda Jones, Pauline Gilpia and David Luxford couldn’t get started on the friendly mat and were 19-2 behind at halfway stage.

Taking only four of the remaining ends, Mollie Back, Don Jonas, Trevor Plaistow and Jim Saunders for the home team just managed to hold onto victory 23-20.

“Although this is our first year in this division, we have had a fantastic season and I can’t believe we’re now in a position to go up to another level,” said Avocets captain Alan Foot.

Crablands run three teams in the short-mat league and would welcome new members.

DONNINGTON

Vice-captain Colin Hulbert took three teams to play Nyetimber.

Donnington were winning overall until the last end on rink one, when the Nyetimber team had a hotshot. Donnington lost 62-57.

Scores: Steph Baverstock, Adrian Hawley, Colin Dean and skip Colin Hulbert lost 26-13; Innes Taylor, Maggie Maggs, Peter Skinner and skip Allan Banham won 29-15; Ann Hulbert, Doug Seeley, Mike Beal and skip Brian Taylor lost 21-15.

ALDINGBOURNE

Aldingbourne’s short-mat team entertained Eastergate in their first match of 2018.

The team of T Smith, B Varney, T Booker, D Meakins (skip) were involved a very close game up to the 12th end with score at 10-7, but they then upped their game to win 22-12.

The other mat, involving with DB Kibble, G Arnold, N Boxall, J Cordingly (skip), got off to a slow start. They were 11-4 down at the ninth end but then took control, dropping only two points over the next 12 ends, finishing with a winning score of 24-13.

It meant Aldingbourne won 46-25.

INFINITY

Infinity had a busy weekend, playing two games in the County League.

Seven members travelled to Upper Beeding.

On mat one, John Simms Steve Jeffery, Chris Page and Charlotte Rollings won 24-17. On mat two, Denise Kirby, Jack Rollings and Richard Jeffery had a good match but lost 25-21 down. The team scored four points.

On Sunday they were at home to Bognor Goodwoods.

On mat one, Chris Jeffery, Mary Potter, Steve Jeffery and Jack Rollings had to work hard but finished 35-16. On mat two, John Simms, Denise Kirby, Chris Page and Charlotte Rollings had a tighter game but came good in the second half finishing 19-13. Infinity scored six points.

HUNSTON

Hunston played away to Fittleworth and lost 64-25 but they still enjoyed the game and the hospitality.

They then played at home to Walberton and won 46-19.

Scores: D Greenfield, J Stubbs, B Hodnett, C Butler won 22-9; A Harle, T Hack, D Regan, E Whiting won 22-9.