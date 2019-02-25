Whiteways is the right way for Bognor athletes

A small contingent of Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners made the journey to Whiteways on the South Downs for the Glatting Beacon 5.

It is an off-road race up to and around the beacons before the fast decent back to Whiteways car park, which is south of Bury.

First home for the club and second overall was Byron Kearns, who secured second place overall with a time of 32min 54sec.

Next home for the club was Stan Mack returning from injury and finishing in 42.52, just ahead of Tony Holcombe in 43.31.

Donna Strowger was the first lady home for the club in 45.54. Debs Pacey and Lisa Robinson ran 53.10 accompanied by their four-legged friends.

Charlotte Seaton and Rebecca Nichols finished in close proximity crossing the line in 54.06 and 54.32 respectively. Chris Seaton, Lesley Ward and Sarah Spurr all broke the one-hour mark in times of 57.56, 57.59 and 58.22

by JACK PENFOLD

* Two Chichester Runners & AC athletes were at the Sussex indoor athletics championships at Sutton Athletics Centre.

With both just coming off a block of heavy winter training, performances were predictably slightly under par.

Fleur Hollyer (under-17) recorded 8.48sec in the 60m, and Rachel Laurie (under-20) clocked 8.60sec for fifth spot in her final of the 60m.

Both will be competing in the England indoor championships at Sheffield.

by DAVID CHURCHER