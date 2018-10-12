Why Chichester Half Marathon is not just a race

The dust has settled on the 2018 Chichester Half Marathon, but as runners reflect on some great times and finishes, they can also look back with pride.

That's because taking part in the race has helped the Chichester-based charity Children on the Edge, who organise the event in conjunction with Everyone Active, use it to rasie vital funds for their work around the world.

Action from the 2018 Chi Half / Picture by Derek Martin

COTE's Ben Wilks addressed runners before the start to tell them how they were making a big difference to child refugees.

Hear what he had to say in our footage, above

