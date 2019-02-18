Win at Worthing gives Bognor squash aces a lift

Bognor Squash Club's second team chalked up their first win of the season when they visited second-from-bottom West Worthing III.

Things looked to be going the way of all previous matches though as the first two rubbers went to the home team with Bognor No5 Calum Porter playing well but not well enough as opponent Lewis Wells won in three 15-12, 15-9, 15-6.

Bognor captain Steve Carruthers made a good start against Steve Currie, taking the first game, but the home player levelled and went on to win

3-1 - score 13-15, 15-7, 15-10, 15-11.

But the recovery started as Bognor’s third string Glenn Peskett was too strong for Simon Alford winning in straight games 15-6, 15-9, 15-11.

Second string Jon Corke put match scores level when he beat Robert Brockwell. Corke started strongly winning two long games and though the Worthing No 2 pulled back the third there was no denying Corke who eased to the fourth winning 15-11, 17-15, 12-15, 15-6.

George Porter at No1 was at his most impressive with two decisive games to open his match with Luke Wells and he saw off the West Worthing

player’s challenge in the third to win 15-9, 15-1, 15-13 giving the visitors a 3-2 margin and their first bonus points of the season.

Bognor beat the Bluecoats

Bognor took 15 points from the match but remain bottom of Sussex division three west just behind West Worthing III who scored seven on the night.

The seconds play the first of two home matches on Friday, February 22, at 7pm when they entertain Storrington, visitors welcome.

There has been a recent extension of coaching sessions at the club with junior sessions for both girls and boys plus ladies racketball and free to all club night on Mondays