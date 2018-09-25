Winter's coming - so netballers are off to the Dome

After a very successful summer league on Bishop Luffa’s hard courts, the third winter Chichester Netball League is about to commence

The Dome at the University of Chichester offers a fantastic location for netball with three indoor courts, so weather cannot impede play.

Teams play two rounds of games each Thursday evening – at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

There are 14 teams playing this year from in and around Chichester: from Midhurst (Wolverines, Panthers and the Jets); Fishbourne (the Red Flames and Blue Flames); Selsey (Lilac and Purple Storms), and from Chichester itself there’s Footloose Netball Club, Chichester Netball Club, Chi College, Matchmakers, the University, Clovers, and Catchers.

If you are a lone netballer, new to the area with neither club nor knowledge of the netball world in Chichester, then contact organisers straight away.

Clubs are always pleased to welcome new ladies, so find the contacts on the website, call a member of the committee, or come down on Thursdays and join in from there. The same goes if you are a group of ladies who would like to play or form a club – just ask and the league will help sort you out.

Several of the current teams started in this way.

Go to www.chinetball.co.uk or email info@chinetball.co.uk, or look them up on Facebook.

Even if you played ten or 20 years ago, if you’re 16 or 60, teams are always looking for new players.