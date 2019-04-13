Nicholls and Williams star among the Easter fun at Fontwell

Paul Nicholls and Lorcan Williams landed a quickfire treble as Fontwell Park hosted a seven-race National-Hunt card which doubled up as Easter Eggstravaganza Race Day.

Racing got under way with the Prebookonline Foragreatdayout At ButlinsBognorRegis Handicap Hurdle – which saw 15/2 shot Magical Thomas get the better of the even-money favourite Tomorrow Mystery, by a length. The Neil Mulholland-trained horse was ridden to his third course-and-distance win by Tom Scudamore.

Williams teamed up with Nicholls for the first of their three winners in the Denmans Garden Experience Novices’ Chase. The 4/9F raced upsides with Station Master throughout – with Captain Cattistock asserting on the run-in – to win by 1½ lengths.

The pair brought up their double with 30/100F Danse Idol – who saw off long-time leader, Double Treasure, by a comfortable seven lengths – in the Denmans Garden Floral Delight Novices’ Hurdle.

Nicholls saddled the 6/4 second-favourite, Romain De Senam, in the fourth and Williams sealed the duo’s treble with a one-length win over Not Another Muddle in The Neil Madgwick Memorial Sponsored By Family&Friends Handicap Chase.

The Prebookonline Foragreatdayout At ButlinsBognorRegis Handicap Hurdle saw Leighton Aspell thrown from the saddle at the last on board the 5/1F – while leading – leaving Itsaboutime to fight it out with Multigifted to win by a ½-length, for Helen Nelmes and Jamie Moore.

It was back to winning ways for odds-on favourites in the 2m 1½f, Denmans Garden Plant And Gift Centre Handicap Chase as Page Fuller completed a hat-trick for Zoe Davidson’s Finnegan’s Garden – beating no No Cardinal by 4½ lengths.

Following his tumble in the fifth, Aspell took the ride of Tom Cannon – who was ruled out following an earlier fall himself – in the Goodwin Racing 08000 421 321 Standard Open NH Flat Race. It turned out to be redemption for Aspell but further misery for Cannon – as the 16/1 Monut Windsor took the lucky last by six lengths, from College Oak.

The next meeting at the West Sussex track is Spring Afternoon Racing – on Wednesday, April 24.