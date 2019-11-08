Oliviera takes the crown as young tennis stars shine at Chichester

The line-up for the under-nines event at CR&FC

This grade-five orange-ball tournament was the first in the new 2019 winter competition season. It was played outdoors using a round robin format progressing to an elimination draw. Each match was played first to ten points, sudden death at 9-9.

The winner, who received a gold medal after winning all of her matches, was Sophia Oliviera from DL Southampton. The runner-up, receiving the silver medal, was Kai Jing Hii-Tan from Hove. Third was Edward Rushworth of Petersfield.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: The tournament was played in a really friendly atmosphere. Despite the forecast for bad weather, we managed to avoid the heavy rain right up until the last couple of matches, which was a relief.

For some of the competitors it was their first orange ball tournament and they all played very well. The standard of play throughout was of a very high standard and most of the matches were extremely close and could have gone either way.