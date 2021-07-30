40 of the best Ladies' Day pictures from Glorious Goodwood
It's time for yet more pictures from a fabulous Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - if you were there, you may see yourself in one of these pictures.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 9:07 am
This set of images was taken by Habibur Rahman of the Observer's sister paper, The News. They show scores of people enjoying one of the highlights of the summer, when sport and society meet and everyone present has a day to cherish. Enjoy the gallery and see more pictures from Glorious Goodwood here.
