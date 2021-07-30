Images from Friday's Glorious Goodwood meeting, which included defeat in the King George Stakes for Battaash / Pictures: Malcolm Wells

A Fantastic Friday at Goodwood - in pictures

It turned out not to be the day Battaash was crowned King George champion for a fifth time - but day four of five at Glorious Goodwood was still one to savour.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:46 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:48 pm

We saw a new winner of the King George dash in the form of Suesa, ridden by William Buick, while Ryan Moore landed a winner for The Queen. See the best of Friday's pictures by Malcolm Wells on this page and he ones linked and read a full round-up of who won what here. Return to this site for Saturday's action as Glorious week comes to an end.

