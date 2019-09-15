Baker flies at Fittleworth as hundreds turn out for five-mile race

Fittleworth Flyers held their big annual Flyers Five race from the Village Hall.

The day was perfect for running – blue skies, warm sunshine and no wind.

A bumper field of more than 49 juniors scampered around the course off Limbourne Lane. The winner completed the mile course in just over six minutes. The field included a four-year-old who managed an amazing 20 minutes.

There was a buzz of excitement around the start line as the seniors lined up. Club chairman Ed Warner got them on their way and the 329 runners surged up Limbourne Lane and the adrenalin-fuelled field dashed towards Churchwood, keen to mark their place early.

James Baker was already 50 yards in the lead after 300 yards and Chichester Runners’ star man won it in the very quick time of 27min 35sec, just over five minutes a mile. He was three minutes ahead of his closest rival.

The first female runner was Rachel Dekker, also of the Chi club, who finished in 35.14.

Runners came from all over West Sussex and most were members of one of the 17 West Sussex Fun Run League Clubs.

Afterwards, runners were given homemade cakes and a drink by Flyers members.

Race director Alex Ruxton said: “In nigh-on perfect conditions all went extremely smoothly and we are pleased the day was a success. Any profit made will go to Fittleworth charities.”