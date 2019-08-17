Big demand reported for Chichester Half Marathon places

The 8th Chichester Half Marathon is on course to be a sell-out.

Chichester-based charity Children on the Edge in conjunction with Everyone Active are well ahead with the planning arrangements for the race on Sunday, October 6 – and it’s proving popular with runners.

This challenging and beautiful multi-terrain’half marathon has great appeal as a race and organisers have built on the success of previous years’ events to ensure 2019 is just as successful.

This race, revived in 2012, is a good mixture of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country.

It will start at 9am from the Chichester College race village. It takes in the major city centre sights and landmarks plus spectacular rural scenery in the Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

The event will again feature a ten-miler run which starts and finishes with the half marathon race but cuts out three miles in the middle to make it a shorter multi-terrain event. This removes the challenge of the final climb to the summit and there will be a shorter route back to the Lavant Valley.

Also back is the three-person team relay which has generated much excitement and enthusiasm in the two previous years.

This will have the same start and finish as the half marathon and be run over the same course but the route will be completed by a team of three different runners.

Anyone can put a team together so long as you have three different runners and a driver plus vehicle to take your team to the hand over points. This event will also appeal to our younger athletes, who only have to be 15 years old to compete. The course will be divided into three legs and each runner takes a different leg.

Ben Wilkes, executive director of Children on the Edge, said: “The Chichester Half has been going from strength to strength each year since we revived it in 2012. We’re really excited this year because there has been continual improvements to the event, lots of local business support and a real buzz in the community about race day.

“The money raised makes a huge difference to the thousands of refugee children we work with in Uganda, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Everyone can get involved, whether it’s running, volunteering or cheering on from the streets, so please do join us on the big day.”

Organisers are delighted at the response from those returning and new runners and are hoping it will be a bumper year for race registrations.

Prospective runners are encouraged to apply shortly in case they should reach the entry limit of 1,500 runners.

Already more than 500 people have entered. The half marathon and ten-miler events are suitable for beginners to more experienced runners. A full training programme is provided on the event website as well as other information on planning for the race.

Notable local sponsors Montezuma’s and Store Property are again backing the event. Both have directors who are keen athletes.

The half marathon’s corporate team challenge has proved very popular since it was introduced in 2014 and again will be promoted in 2019. The winning teams from previous years hope to return and early indications are that many more businesses are considering entering.

Any organisation or business can enter as many people as they wish to compete for the trophy but it is the first three finishers on race day who will make up the scoring team. Prizes will also be awarded for the usual team awards.

In view of overwhelming support for the half marathon, prospective runners are advised to get their entries in early to ensure a place. On the grounds of health and safety and in fairness to runners who do enter on time, organisers say the race limit cannot be exceeded.

You can sign up at www.chichesterhalfmarathon.co.uk – training advice and guidance on preparation for the event is also available on the half marathon web site. Coverage will be contained in the Chichester Observer.