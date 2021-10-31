Bognor take on Gosport and Fareham in rugby's Hampshire premier - best of the pictures

It finished 42-19 to the visitors despite a strong start by the home team. It was a second straight home loss for Bognor after a good opening to the league season. Photographer Tommy McMillan was there and you can see the best of his pictures on this page and the ones linked. Get all the latest from Chichester RFC and Bognor RFC in the Chi and Bognor editions of the Observer, out on Thursday.
Action from Bognor's 42-19 loss to Gosport and Fareham in the Hampshire premier / Pictures: Tommy McMillan


