Bognor trampolinists' displays are telling in Telford

Telford International Centre played host to the first of two British championships qualifying events of the 2019 - and Bognor star Sofija Kalnicecnko was among those taking part.

The performance spring series sets out very stringent criteria, with a high minimum required difficulty level.

Kalnicenko, 14, of Dragonflyers Trampoline Club, challenged Britain’s best 15 to 16-year-olds over two high-level difficulty routines.

After a nervous set performance, Kalnicenko regained her confidence to produce an astounding fourth place, smashing the required nine tariff with almost pinpoint horizontal displacement.

That took her to a superb overall ninth place with a score of 88.090, with only a fraction of a mark separating her from fifth position.

Kalnicenko will return to Telford in two weeks for the final event of the English qualifiers, where she hopes to raise her ranking from sixth position.

Contests at Burgess Hill and in the super league beckon this month before Kalnicenko heads to Sheffield for the second and final British championships. qualifier.

Telford also hosted the second and final English qualifier for trampoline DMT and tumbling.

Dragonflyers Rosie Budge, Izzy Hauxwell and Sofija Kalnecenko challenged England’s best performers with fantastic results.

Budge finished an awesome ninth in the 13 to 14 years silver. Participating for the first time at this event she controlled her nerves producing two breathtaking routines gaining her a score of 82.905 and a possible place at English championships.

Hauxwell, although not on top form as she sits her GCSEs, finished an amazing 13th in the 15/16yrs class with a score of 80.815.

Kalnicenko yet again excelled against Britain’s elite performers in the 15/16 yrs gold. Her best of 90.525, gained from two awe-inspiring routines, placed her a magnificent second behind the British champion in this age group.