Chamberlin and Cumani head ITV's live coverage from Goodwood

If you're not able to get to Glorious Goodwood this week, do the next best thing and watch all the big-race action on ITV.

ITV Racing will broadcast every day of ‘Glorious Goodwood’ from 1.30-4pm from Tuesday to Saturday. The Opening Show preview programme is on at 9.30-10.30am on Saturday on ITV4.

Broadcast Sports Presenters of the Year Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani host exclusive free-to-air coverage live from Goodwood. Joining Ed and Francesca for expert analysis will be Jason Weaver (every day), Johnny Murtagh (Tuesday to Thursday) and Kevin Blake (Friday and Saturday).

Reporting will be Luke Harvey and Mick Fitzgerald with Matt Chapman bringing all the betting news, Oli Bell in the social stable joined on a few days by JJ Hamblet, and Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson in the commentary box. Lorraine’s Mark Heyes will join the team Tuesday to Friday and Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins who join Mark on Thursday, Ladies Day.

The Opening Show, hosted by Oli Bell alongside Matt Chapman and members of the team will look back at a wonderful week of racing and preview the best of Saturday's action including the Stewards' Cup.

Highlights of the week are likely to be Stradivarius, ridden by Frankie Dettori, going for his third leg of the ‘Stayers Million Pound Bonus’ in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday and the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday as Too Darn Hot looks set to take on the St James Palace Stakes winner Circus Maximus.

Across the week, the Bafta-winning production and technical team will use state-of-the-art equipment to show four races each day. There will be behind-the-scenes features and the team will have every aspect of the action covered.

ITV Racing’s Social Stable, a social media hub based at the track, will be linked to all the channel's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles ensuring viewers can get involved in the action. Every day there will also be a free-to-enter ITV7 competition.

ITV’s live festival coverage will also be simulcast on the ITV Hub, on web and app, for viewers to watch online, and the ITV Racing site - itv.com/racing will help bring the festival to life.