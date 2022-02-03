Chichester 10k has new look - and high-quality field

Nicole Taylor is another leading contender for the Chichester 10k

The 10am race is set to feature close to 1,000 runners who will start and finish at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

It’s the same base as the Chichester Priory 10k, which has been held annually on this weekend but could not go ahead with its usual management this year.

That event’s organisers, the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory, said they could not commit to it with worries over costs and smaller number of potential entrants after the long Covid break.

Jonathan Cornish is set to run in Chichester

Runbase Events have taken over the event and race director Gavin Stephens said: “The Chichester 10K always attracts quality fields.

“We have elite runners travelling to the south coast from across the country and in search of quick times.

“In the male race, William Mycroft (Cambridge & Coleridge) is fresh off the back of a 2:18 Valencia Marathon in December. Jonathan Cornish (Hercules Wimbledon) & Josh Grace (Aldershot & Farnham) are both in PB shape, with mid 29-minute runs at last week’s Speedway 10K in Beachley, Wales.

“Nicole Taylor (Tonbridge AC) & Tessa Mccormick (Vale Royal AC) look like the top contenders in the female race. Both will be targeting sub 34-minute clockings.

“Hannah Pullen (Waverley Harriers), Emily Ruane (Norwich AC), Cassie Thorp (Portsmouth AC), Lesley Locks (Aldershot & Farnham), and Emma Navesey (Lewes AC) will all have their eyes on the 35-minute barrier.”

This year’s race has a new route.

Stephens added: “With running events attracting smaller fields than pre-pandemic, we have looked to reduce costs involved in managing a large course footprint. The 2022 race route is extremely spectator friendly, with closures only required on Claypit Lane between 9.45am and 11.30. This will keep disruption to the local road network at a minimal level.”

Before the 10k, there will be a 5k within the motor circuit.

For more about the race go to www.chichester10k.co.uk