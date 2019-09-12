Chichester 10k will be special one in Olympic year

Entries open today for the 2020 Chicester Priory 10k at Goodwood.

The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory are again staging the event with a start and finish at the Goodwood motor circuit as they celebrate the 29th running of the race.

It is the event’s fourth year at Goodwood, where it has built on its success year or year.

The number of entrants and the high standard of elite runners has been maintained, with the men’s course record beaten in each of the past two years.

Earlier this year six men beat the previous course record, which now stands at 29min 32sec. The woman’s course record was also beaten this year by Olympian Steph Twell, in 33.17.

Traditionally, the Chi 10k is the first major local running event in the new year and gives entrants an early assessment of tpost-Christmas fitness.

Entrants from all over the UK arte likely to take part in a race that attracts a wide range of running abilities, from new entrants who will experience the Chichester race for the first time to those athletes who know a personal best is attainable on such a flat, fast course – as well as some international athletes.

With 2020 an Olympic year a number of athletes hoping to go to Japan are likely to enter.

Many runners will look to challenge for the main prizes or break the course record. All local running clubs are expected to enter strong teams and Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, Surrey and counties will be represented.

After the start at the motor circuit, runners head south along Claypit Lane, up Madgwick Lane, east along Stane Street to Strettington, across to New Road and westwards back to the circuit. The race finishes with a complete lap of the motor circuit.

The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory raises money for many deserving causes through the event. Over 28 years, more than £350,000 has been raised and distributed to a variety of charities, in addition to the personal sums raised by individual runners for their chosen charities.

Organisers have a number of sponsors returning including main sponsor The Run Company, Chichester’s specialist running retailer; Henry Adams, the well-established firm of estate agents and agricultural land valuers; John Wiley and Sons, the Chichester-based publishers, and Websitesuccess, who have helped redesign the event’s website.

The 2020 race is again the southern qualifying event for the England Masters 10k representative team. The first three runners in each category will be invited to run in the National Masters Championships later in the year. Those who achieve selection will don an England Masters vest and will be allocated a front-of-race starting pen just behind the elite starters, a great honour and is a clear indication of how high the Chichester 10k ranks in the sport.

This encourages a high standard of participation from all the age categories. Interested runners are urged to get their entries in quickly.

The revised race limit of 1,800 runners is likely to be reached. For the past few years this race has always been oversubscribed so if you intend to run, make sure you get your entry in as soon as possible.

Entry is now online at www.chichester10k.com