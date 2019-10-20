Chichester boxer enjoys win at youth Euro championships

Holly Heffron enjoyed her visit to the youth European boxing championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Chichester teenager, who boxes at the Heart of Portsmouth club, got stuck into her first boutas only the second England boxer to fight, and the first English female.

She kept the Three Lions’ good start to the championships going with a powerhouse display to storm to victory by stopping her Turkish opponent, Nur Kubra Dirmikci, in the second round of their 48kg contest.

Heffron’s next bout in the quarter-finals was against a rough and tough Italian southpaw and she lost on points after three quality rounds of action.

Her coaches and family were proud of her efforts and are looking forward to her next fight.