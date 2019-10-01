Chichester boxers celebrate's club most successful season

Chichester Boys’ Club Boxing Club held their first annual boxing presentation evening at the Chichester Park Hotel, attended by 80 people, to mark their most successful season in the club’s history.

It was a night to recognise the work and dedication put in by the five coaches and the boxers and tremendous support by the parents.

The boxers surpassed all expectations by producing six Sussex champions, five Southern counties champions, one national quarter-finalist, one national semi-finalist and a national champion. The icing on the cake was being voted best boxing club in Sussex from nearly 30 clubs.

The evening was masterminded by head coach Jarred Partridge and his team and consisted of a meal and the presentation of medals and trophies. Chichester Lions Club sponsored the evening.

Joan Tidy from the Lions Club was on hand to present some trophies alongside the Mayor of Chichester, Richard Plowman. The mayor complimented the work the club do for young people and the tremendous support received from parents.

Jack Hood, who was a boxing coach at the Boys’ Club for 50 years, paid tribute to the dedication and skill of the five coaches. He said he was awaiting the new season with interest and hoped the club would do even better. Also present was Richard Hancock, chairman of the Chichester Boys Club, who also presented prizes.

The highlight was the reading-out of the achievements of the young boxers by the coaches.

The main awards were: Ben Cooper – Coaches’ Best Schoolboy/Junior Boxer; Cain Marsh – Coaches’ Best Youth/Senior Boxer; Ryan Smith – Most Improved Boxer during the season; Tom Bevington – Best contest of 2018/19 season; Cain Marsh - Team-mates’ best boxer.

This was followed by the presentation of achievement awards to Darren Rowles, Seamus MacCormack, Dave Smith, Alfie Howard, Callum Pitman, Stan McKeowen, John Henry Keet, Tommy Lee Brazil, Luke Booth, Gary Butlin, Billy Peck, Charlie Lovett, Sam McKeowen, Tate Furlong, Harry Johnson and Tom Johnson.

Tribute was paid to Cain Marsh for his boxing ability and his attitude, work ethic and the way he encourages the young boxers. The coaches have made him club captain, for the new season, which has already started.

Boxers have already been in training for six weeks. They meet on Monday, Thursday and Friday evenings at their training gym in Little London. The club are looking for new sponsors to help fulfil their dreams and help young people take up positive pastimes. If you are interested in sponsorship,email Ray Richardson at richardsonray@hotmail.com