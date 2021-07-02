Chichester Canons have much to proud about

Chichester Canons had an unusual season

Chichester Canons – the club’s hockey side for 12 to 16-year-old girls – have had an unusual season.

But despite various restrictions they managed to play 18 games.

April, which usually marks the end of the hockey season, this year marked the start of the Sussex Girls Development League.

In their division, they played six games and won them all, conceding only one goal.

A Saturday in June saw them play the winners of the other divisions.

The first game was against South Saxon (East), who had also not lost a match.

Chichester started well, with lots of enthusiasm and commitment. This translated into a goal by Tegan Lyne, who swerved many an opponent to score.

Chichester continued to press and were rewarded with a second goal, by Emma Allan, poised at the post.

A further two goals from Allan and one for Tegan Woods demonstrated the depth and talent of the team, who won 5-0.

The second game against Burgess Hill (North) was much more difficult.

Several saves by Jade Collins, including one at full stretch, kept Chichester in the game.

Burgess Hill continued to press and were thwarted by a solid backline that included Charlotte Field, Florence Madden, Chloe Barrett and Emily Fielding.

However, the pressure eventually paid off with a goal to the opposition.

Burgess Hill continued to exert pressure and a scrappy goal was conceded. Canons moved up the gears as they had all season and they penned Hill into their D.

Chichester had many short corners and a goal was scored to make it a nail biting finish. Chichester continued to move the ball well, creating many chances, and Chelsea Webster hit the post.

The final whistle blew just as Chi threatened again.

So the season ended with the girls playing outstanding, exciting hockey and coming a very respectable second, having conceded only three goals throughout.

All the girls showed great aptitude, commitment and most of all a sense of fun.