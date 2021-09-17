Chichester Half Marathon bosses issue update to would-be runners

James Baker wins the 2019 Chi Half / Picture: Derek Martin

A new call for entries has gone out from organisers of the Chichester Half Marathon.

The big race returns on Sunday, October 3, after a year’s absence, and places are still available.

Organised by Everyone Active, the Chi Half appeals to people of all abilities and its return is being welcomed by runners who have missed many races over the past 18 months.

Described as a challenging and beautiful multi-terrain half marathon, the route takes in city centre sights and landmarks as well as spectacular rural scenery in Lavant and Goodwood.

If you feel you have not been able to keep your fitness on track during lockdown for a 13-mile race, the Chichester ten-miler, run within the half marathon, may suit you. This takes out the final climb to the summit of the Trundle and has a shorter route back to Chichester.

Or there’s the three-person relay, for which the 13 miles is split into three legs, one of around six miles and two of about three.

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted to once again be delivering the Chichester Half Marathon. The Half is a beautiful run through some idyllic countryside, and is a challenge that will appeal to club and social runners alike. If you are not able to run this year, we would love to welcome you onto our team of fantastic volunteers. Email us at chichestersports.gov.uk for more details.”