Chichester motorsport team toast marvellous Mazda season

The Luke Herbert Racing drivers / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Herbert, who was raised in Barnham and lives in Bognor, hung up his race suit and helmet at the end of 2019 and took the step from driver to team owner.

With the pandemic making things far from certain it was a gamble getting going.

The team started with two drivers, Leigh Britten and Tom Seldon, who were both new to the competitive world of Mazda racing.

Some of the Luke Herbert team at Brands Hatch / Picture: Lyn Phillips

After round one, Herbert’s previous on-track rival Jack Harding unexpectedly joined the team and proved they could work together to finish the season with Harding finishing second in the championship.

The achievements didn’t stop there with Britten and Seldon improving throughout the season with Britten taking his first top 10 finish – a huge achievement for a grid of more than 30 cars.